Watch the CEBL's championship weekend
Watch live coverage of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's championship weekend in Ottawa.
Live coverage begins Friday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League's championship weekend in Ottawa.
Live coverage of the all-Ontario final four begins Friday at 4 p.m. ET with the first semifinal matchup as the Niagara River Lions take on the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars, followed by the top-seeded Hamilton Honey Badgers against hosts Ottawa BlackJacks at 7 p.m. ET.
Coverage continues Sunday with the winner of each semifinal contest meeting in the CEBL's championship game at 3:30 p.m. ET.