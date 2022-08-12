Watch the CEBL's championship weekend

Watch CEBL Basketball semifinal action as the Niagara River Lions take on the Scarborough Shooting Stars at 4:00 pm ET.

Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian Elite Basketball League's championship weekend in Ottawa.

Live coverage of the all-Ontario final four begins Friday at 4 p.m. ET with the first semifinal matchup as the Niagara River Lions take on the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars, followed by the top-seeded Hamilton Honey Badgers against hosts Ottawa BlackJacks at 7 p.m. ET.

Coverage continues Sunday with the winner of each semifinal contest meeting in the CEBL's championship game at 3:30 p.m. ET.