CEBL·New

Rap star J. Cole signs with CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars

Rap superstar J. Cole will be taking his basketball talents to Canada. The CEBL announced on Thursday that Cole has signed a deal with the Scarborough Shooting Stars to continue his professional basketball career.

37-year-old guard last played professionally in Basketball Africa League in 2021

CBC Sports ·
Rapper J Cole, born Jermaine Cole, seen playing for the Rwanda-based Patriots BBC during a Basketball Africa League game in 2021. (Getty Images)

American rap superstar J. Cole will be taking his basketball talents to Canada.

The CEBL announced Thursday that the 6'3" guard, born Jermaine Cole, has signed a deal with the Scarborough Shooting Stars to continue his professional basketball career.

Cole, 37, is set to begin his second consecutive pro basketball stint after playing with the Rwanda-based Patriots BBC of the Basketball Africa League last season.

The rapper recorded five points, three assists and five rebounds in three games before leaving the team due to family obligations.

The Shooting Stars' training camp opens this week with their season opener taking place on May 26 against the Guelph Nighthawks, which can be seen live on CBCSports.ca.

WATCH | Previewing the 2022 CEBL season:

2022 CEBL Season Preview

5 hours ago
Duration 6:10
Host of 'CEBL Weekly' Sean Woodley joins CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob to preview the 4th season of the CEBL as the season gets set to tip off on May 25th.
Comments

