Rap star J. Cole signs with CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars

American rap superstar J. Cole will be taking his basketball talents to Canada.

The CEBL announced Thursday that the 6'3" guard, born Jermaine Cole, has signed a deal with the Scarborough Shooting Stars to continue his professional basketball career.

BREAKING: <a href="https://twitter.com/sss_cebl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sss_cebl</a> have signed 6’3 guard, <a href="https://twitter.com/JColeNC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JColeNC</a>. He last played professionally in <a href="https://twitter.com/theBAL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theBAL</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/se2kb1ExJJ">pic.twitter.com/se2kb1ExJJ</a> —@CEBLeague

Cole, 37, is set to begin his second consecutive pro basketball stint after playing with the Rwanda-based Patriots BBC of the Basketball Africa League last season.

The rapper recorded five points, three assists and five rebounds in three games before leaving the team due to family obligations.

The Shooting Stars' training camp opens this week with their season opener taking place on May 26 against the Guelph Nighthawks, which can be seen live on CBCSports.ca.

