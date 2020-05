Former NBA player Joel Anthony joins front office of CEBL's Honey Badgers

Former NBA player Joel Anthony has been named as a player consultant for the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Hamilton Honey Badgers for the 2020 season.

Anthony, from Montreal, played 10 seasons in the NBA from 2007 to 2016.

He spent his first seven seasons with the Miami Heat, helping the team win NBA titles in 2012 and 2013. He also played for Boston, Detroit and San Antonio.

After being cut by the Milwaukee Bucks before the 2017-18 season, Anthony signed with San Lorenzo, which competes in both Argentina's top league and the Americas League. During his two-year stint with San Lorenzo he helped the club win back-to-back championships in both leagues.

We’d like to announce Joel Anthony as Player Consultant to the Honey Badgers for the 2020 Season.<br><br>10 year <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> vet<br>2x NBA Champ<a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> Sr. National Team Alumnus<br><br>We are very excited to bring him on board!<br><br>Details | <a href="https://t.co/22yIarnmnZ">https://t.co/22yIarnmnZ</a><br>🏀🇨🇦 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/p0f01kZvUc">pic.twitter.com/p0f01kZvUc</a> —@HM_HoneyBadgers

The six-foot-nine, 245-pound centre was also a fixture of Canada's men's basketball team after making his senior debut in 2008.

"Joel Anthony brings extensive playing experience at the highest level of basketball that will help in the development of our players this season," Hamilton general manager Jermaine Anderson said in a release. "Joel was with two NBA championship-winning teams in Miami and has competed alongside some of the NBA's very best players, including Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Kawhi Leonard and Alonzo Mourning.

"He has learned the game under the guidance of coaches such as Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, Erik Spoelstra, Brad Stevens and Stan Van Gundy. He has a lot to offer our players, coaches, and staff."

The start of the 2020 CEBL season has been pushed back to at least June because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamilton was originally scheduled to tip off its season May 8 in Edmonton.