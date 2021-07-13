Skip to Main Content
Nighthawks log 1st win of season in nail-biting finish against BlackJacks

Guelph's Cat Barber hit his second of two free throws to secure the Nighthawks' first win of the 2021 CEBL season on Monday night with a 90-87 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks. 

Guelph's Cat Barber scores game-high 24, seals victory with Elam Ending free throw

Nighthawks' Cat Barber, right, dribbles past two members of the Blackjacks during his team's 90-87 victory over Ottawa on Monday. Barber scored a game-high 24 points and clocked 33 minutes to help Guelph register its first win of the season. (@Gnighthawks/Twitter)

Barber led his group with a game-high 24 points while also leading the game in assists with six.

Kimbal Mackenzie of Oakville, Ont., and Chad Brown pitched in for a combined 25, with Brown also collecting a team-high 10 rebounds. 

The BlackJacks held the lead throughout the second and third quarters with Nick Ward stepping up and logging a team-high 20 points, but the team couldn't hang on in the fourth and fell short of their first road win of the season.

WATCH | Barber leads Nighthawks past BlackJacks for 1st win of season:

Nighthawks beat BlackJacks for 1st win of season

Cat Barber dropped a game-high 24 points, including the winning free throw, in Guelph's 90-87 win over Ottawa. 1:10

Guelph's TJ Lall, Mackenzie and Barber each nailed a crucial three-pointer in the final minutes to set up Barber for his Elam Ending free throw.

Ward led all players in rebounds with 13, while Toronto's Junior Cadougan was second on the BlackJacks in scoring with 14 points.

The Nighthawks shot 40 per cent from the 3-point line while Ottawa only registered 29 per cent.

Guelph will next face the Fraser Valley Bandits (4-2) this Wednesday, while Ottawa will take on the undefeated Edmonton Stingers (5-0) on Saturday.

