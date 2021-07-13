Nighthawks log 1st win of season in nail-biting finish against BlackJacks

Guelph's Cat Barber hit his second of two free throws to secure the Nighthawks' first win of the 2021 CEBL season on Monday night with a 90-87 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Barber led his group with a game-high 24 points while also leading the game in assists with six.

Kimbal Mackenzie of Oakville, Ont., and Chad Brown pitched in for a combined 25, with Brown also collecting a team-high 10 rebounds.

The BlackJacks held the lead throughout the second and third quarters with Nick Ward stepping up and logging a team-high 20 points, but the team couldn't hang on in the fourth and fell short of their first road win of the season.

Guelph's TJ Lall, Mackenzie and Barber each nailed a crucial three-pointer in the final minutes to set up Barber for his Elam Ending free throw.

Ward led all players in rebounds with 13, while Toronto's Junior Cadougan was second on the BlackJacks in scoring with 14 points.

The Nighthawks shot 40 per cent from the 3-point line while Ottawa only registered 29 per cent.

Guelph will next face the Fraser Valley Bandits (4-2) this Wednesday, while Ottawa will take on the undefeated Edmonton Stingers (5-0) on Saturday.