Fraser Valley Bandits set to battle Edmonton Stingers in CEBL Summer Series final
Championship game on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on CBC TV and cbcsports.ca
The Fraser Valley Bandits will meet the Edmonton Stingers in the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Summer Series final on Sunday.
The Bandits (5-2) edged the Hamilton Honey Badgers 76-75 in the first semifinal on Saturday, while the Stingers (6-1) beat the Ottawa BlackJacks 88-75.
With the Elam Ending (the target score is nine points above the leading team's score following the first whistle with less than four minutes left) in effect for all tournament games, Oluseyi Ashaolu's layup gave the Bandits the win.
Malcolm Duvivier led the Bandits with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Jean-Victor Mukama had a game-high 24 points for Hamilton.
WATCH | Full game: Bandits vs. Honey Badgers:
Mathieu Kamba led the Stingers with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field, while former Utah Jazz draft pick Olivier Hanlan topped Ottawa with 17 points.
The Bandits beat the Stingers 113-100 on the second day of the tournament on July 26.
The championship game will be broadcast Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on CBC TV, and CBC Gem, and streamed live on cbcsports.ca
Comments
