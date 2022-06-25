Gibson continues high-scoring output to help Bandits down Alliance for 4th straight win

Shane Gibson posted 25 points to continue his high-scoring output and lead the Fraser Valley Bandits past the visiting Montreal Alliance 97-81 for the franchise's fourth consecutive victory on Friday.

The 6-foot-2 guard, who averaged 23.6 points in the three straight Fraser Valley wins prior to the Montreal matchup, posted 21 of his points from the three-point line, shooting 7-for-9 from 3-point range.

Highlights from the final quarter. <a href="https://twitter.com/FVBandits?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FVBandits</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/mtl_alliance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mtl_alliance</a><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FVBvsMTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FVBvsMTA</a> <a href="https://t.co/fx71mxWgLT">pic.twitter.com/fx71mxWgLT</a> —@CEBLeague

James Karnik of Surrey, B.C., added 16 points off the bench for the Bandits in his first professional game.

"To be out here on my home court, around my family... This is the first time my grandma has been able to come and see one of my games. It's just such a great feeling," Karnik said in his post-game interview.

"It's amazing to be out here—it's a great experience. I'm happy to be able to have my professional debut here. It's a blessing."

Just a kid from Surrey, BC... 🤩<br><br>You'll always remember your first, <a href="https://twitter.com/james_karnik?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@james_karnik</a>. ☝️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IAmValley?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IAmValley</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/zVCJ7DTEMo">pic.twitter.com/zVCJ7DTEMo</a> —@FVBandits

Maxie Esho also added 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting for Fraser Valley, which boasts a league-leading record of 7-2 along with the Hamilton Honey Badgers. Nathan Cayo had 25 points off the bench to lead the expansion Alliance (3-7).

Malcolm Duvivier scored a three-pointer to get the hosts to the Elam Ending target of 97.

The Bandits went on a commanding 13-0 run to start the game, finishing the first quarter with a comfortable 28-8 lead and a 55-32 advantage at halftime.

Montreal's comeback bid eventually fell short after managing to cut the deficit to six points 2:42 into the final quarter.

"We knew at halftime that they were going to come back harder. No professional team is going to let you walk all over them," said Karnik. "The message was to be disciplined on defence and [to have] no turnovers."

The Alliance will take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers on the road Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Fraser Valley will host the winless expansion Newfoundland Growlers next on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

CEBL action is back on Saturday as the back-to-back champions Edmonton Stingers visit the Guelph Nighthawks at 2 p.m. ET and the Scarborough Shooting Stars host the Honey Badgers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

All games can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports App, and CBC Gem.