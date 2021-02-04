Former NBA player Joel Anthony returns as consultant with CEBL's Hamilton Honey Badgers
Former NBA player and long-time member of Canada's men's national team, Joel Anthony will be returning to the CEBL's Hamilton Honey Badgers as a player development consultant.
2nd season as player development consultant with the team
The Canadian Elite Basketball League's Hamilton Honey Badgers have re-signed former NBA player Joel Anthony as a player development consultant.
Anthony, from Montreal, spent 10 years as a centre in the NBA from 2007-17. He spent his first seven seasons with the Miami Heat, helping them win NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.
He also played for Boston, Detroit and San Antonio.
After his time in the NBA, Anthony signed with San Lorenzo of Argentina's top basketball league. During his two-year stint in Argentina, he helped the club win back-to-back championships domestically and in The Americas League.
Anthony also was a long-time member of Canada's men's senior basketball team.
The CEBL held a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of a summer tournament in St. Cahtharines, Ont. Hamilton went 3-3 in the preliminary stage and was defeated 76-75 by Fraser Valley in the tournament semifinals.
