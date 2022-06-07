Uguak hits game-winning 3 as Stingers complete comeback over River Lions for 3rd straight win

Aher Uguak nailed a walk-off three-pointer during the Elam Ending to lift the defending champion Edmonton Stingers over the Niagara River Lions with a 79-77 road victory on Monday night in CEBL action at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont.

Edmonton completed the comeback after trailing 45-39 at the half and 69-63 entering the Elam Ending, with the target score set for 78. Brody Clarke led the team with 18 points, while hometown product Jordan Baker posted a double-double with 13 rebounds and 11 points, also adding five assists.

Adika Peter-McNeilly and Freddie McSwain Jr. each contributed 11 points for the Stingers (3-1), who have now won three straight games and are tied atop the standings after losing their season-opener to the River Lions (3-2) on May 27.

Niagara was three points away from winning during the Elam Ending, but Philip Scrubb and EJ Onu both missed attempts to put the game away from the arc.

Edmonton seized the opportunity as Peter-McNeilly silenced the crowd by sinking a three-pointer to give the team a 76-75 lead. Scrubb drove to the basket to put the River Lions one point away from victory, but it was ultimately too late as Uguak hit the game-winning shot from the corner moments later to seal it.

Scrubb scored a game-high 21 points while also collecting four rebounds and a pair of assists. Khalil Ahmad added 13 points and a game-high eight assists for Niagara.

The Stingers will now prepare for a home game against the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, while the River Lions will next face the Newfoundland Growlers at home on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Both games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

