Uguak hits game-winning 3 as Stingers complete comeback over River Lions for 3rd straight win
Baker posts double-double, Clarke leads with 18 points in Edmonton's 79-77 victory
Aher Uguak nailed a walk-off three-pointer during the Elam Ending to lift the defending champion Edmonton Stingers over the Niagara River Lions with a 79-77 road victory on Monday night in CEBL action at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont.
Edmonton completed the comeback after trailing 45-39 at the half and 69-63 entering the Elam Ending, with the target score set for 78. Brody Clarke led the team with 18 points, while hometown product Jordan Baker posted a double-double with 13 rebounds and 11 points, also adding five assists.
Adika Peter-McNeilly and Freddie McSwain Jr. each contributed 11 points for the Stingers (3-1), who have now won three straight games and are tied atop the standings after losing their season-opener to the River Lions (3-2) on May 27.
Aher Uguak (<a href="https://twitter.com/AUguak3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AUguak3</a>) connects on a corner three to win the game for the Stingers. 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/ED_Stingers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ED_Stingers</a> record move to 3-1 on the season, tied for best in the league. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/xChkIShCIu">pic.twitter.com/xChkIShCIu</a>—@CEBLeague
Niagara was three points away from winning during the Elam Ending, but Philip Scrubb and EJ Onu both missed attempts to put the game away from the arc.
Scrubb scored a game-high 21 points while also collecting four rebounds and a pair of assists. Khalil Ahmad added 13 points and a game-high eight assists for Niagara.
The Stingers will now prepare for a home game against the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, while the River Lions will next face the Newfoundland Growlers at home on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
Both games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
WATCH l CEBL season preview:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?