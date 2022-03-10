Stingers desperate for wins in makeshift Calgary home at Basketball Champions League Americas
Quater-final spot on line for Edmonton heading into final window of group play
The 2021 CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers are returning to a home — of sorts — for the third and final window of group play at the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition.
The Stingers will play the group-leading Cangrejeros on March 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET before facing Real Estelí, the runner-up of the 2021 tournament, two days later at the same time. Both games will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' website.
Sandwiched in between those two games will be Cangrejeros against Estelí on March 15, a contest that has implications on the Stingers' seeding.
Edmonton currently sits in third in their three-team group with a 1-3 record, trailing the 3-1 Cangrejeros and 2-2 Estelí, but a quarter-final berth is still within reach, as the Stingers need just a top-two finish in Group A to qualify for the Final 8, set for early April.
The top two teams in each of the four groups will play a single-elimination tournament to crown a champion, with a spot at the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup on the line.
WATCH | Get to know the BCLA:
What the Stingers need to do to qualify for the quarters
Playing from behind in the group, stacking losses on Monday and Wednesday would eliminate the Stingers from the BCLA competition.
Should the Stingers beat Estelí but lose their Monday game against Cangrejeros, they would need Cangrejeros to return the favour by topping Estelí on Tuesday. This result would see the Stingers take second in the group via tiebreak over Estelí.
If Edmonton wins both games, they would only be guaranteed a top two finish if Cangrejeros beats Estelí.
Should the Stingers win both games and Estelí also beats Cangrejeros, the most convoluted scenario will play out with a three-way tie for first. Given Edmonton's current point differential of -72 in four games so far, compared to +58 for Cangrejeros and +14 for Estelí, the situation would likely not favour the Stingers.
More of a sense of cohesion with Edmonton roster
A theme that played out over the first two windows was a lack of cohesion on the Edmonton roster.
Posthumus, who will be back playing for the CEBL's Ottawa Blackjacks in late May, has stood out as a star for the Stingers, averaging 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, the third highest rate across the BCLA.
Four others on the roster have experience in the tournament including Alex Campbell of Scarborough, Ont., who led Edmonton in points with 21 in their latest game against Estelí. Another four will be participating in their first leg starting Monday.
Alex Campbell went off in <a href="https://twitter.com/BCLAmericas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCLAmericas</a> window 2 💥<br><br>See him and the <a href="https://twitter.com/ED_Stingers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ED_Stingers</a> live in Calgary at <a href="https://twitter.com/WinSportCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinSportCanada</a> starting March 14. <br><br>🎟: <a href="https://t.co/nlIEMGKhqp">https://t.co/nlIEMGKhqp</a><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/wLyGHzuvHI">https://t.co/wLyGHzuvHI</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/R8NhQXjDpp">pic.twitter.com/R8NhQXjDpp</a>—@CEBLeague
The newcomers to the squad, however, will bring their own sense of familiarity to the team, none more important than forward Jordan Baker.
The Edmonton native led the CEBL in rebounds per game in 2019 and 2020. A versatile player, Baker owns career averages of 14 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
WHAT A WAY TO WIN THE GAME 💪<br><br>Jordan Baker does it again to get the <a href="https://twitter.com/ED_Stingers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ED_Stingers</a> the Elam Ender <a href="https://t.co/K8aSAquItH">pic.twitter.com/K8aSAquItH</a>—@cbcsports
Baker will also be joined by former teammate Jordan Davis, a forward who played with the Stingers in 2019 and 2020.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?