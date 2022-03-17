Edmonton Stingers win 2nd straight in Calgary, but fail to advance in Basketball Champions League Americas

The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8.

The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential with a 3-3 record.

The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, with the Stingers being the lone Canadian squad. Teams were divided into four groups for the 36-game group stage, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals on April 6.

The Stingers won Monday's game in Calgary against Cangrejeros of Puerto Rico, but they entered Wednesday's matchup with their backs against the wall. While Cangrejeros and Real Estelí also finished with a 3-3 record in Group A, Edmonton had to win Wednesday's game by 93 points in order to advance in the tiebreaker scenario.

Edmonton went 1-1 to kick off the BCLA season in December, losing to Cangrejeros before beating Real Estelí. The Stingers then lost to Cangrejeros and Real Estelí earlier this month. All four games were in Nicaragua.

Defending champion Flamengo (Brazil) (5-1) also advanced, along with São Paulo (Brazil) (6-0), Quimsa (Argentina) (2-4), Bigua (Brazil) (4-2), Minas (Brazil) (3-3) and ​​​​Boca Jrs (Argentina) (4-2).

Jean-Victor Mukama of Hamilton, Ont., led the Stingers on Wednesday night with a team-high 17 points, while American Travis Daniels and Murphy Burnatowski of Kitchener, Ont., each added 14 points apiece.

Edmonton native Jordan Baker, who led the way in Monday's 93-87 victory over Cangrejeros, finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds against Real Estelí.

Real Estelí guard Javier Mojica scored a game-high 18 points, while centre Ismael Romero also collected 12 rebounds in the loss.

WATCH l Replay of Edmonton's win over Real Estelí in Calgary: