Edmonton Stingers earn crucial win over Cangrejeros in Calgary at Basketball Champions League Americas

Jordan Baker had 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Edmonton Stingers to a 93-87 victory over Cangrejeros on Monday, to tip off the third window of the Basketball Champions League Americas in Calgary.

Team keeps quarter-final hopes alive in final window of group play

The Canadian Press ·
Jordan Baker (8) led the Stingers with a team-high 18 points and 17 rebounds during Edmonton's 93-87 win on Monday night in Basketball Champions League Americas play at WinSport Arena in Calgary. (Edmonton Stingers/CEBL)

Jahmal Jones added 17 points, while Cuyler Mosley finished with 15, Malcom Duvivier had 11, and Jean-Victor Mukama chipped in with 10.

Davon Jefferson scored 29 points to top Puerto Rico's Congrejeros (3-2).

WATCH | Stingers' mainstay Baker sees tournament as big opportunity:

Edmonton Stingers' Jordan Baker sees BCLA tournament as big opportunity ahead of new CEBL season

3 days ago
Duration 2:56
Anastasia Bucsis catches up with Edmonton Stingers' Jordan Baker ahead of the Calgary leg of the Basketball Champions League Americas 2:56

The Edmonton Stingers, who are representing the Canadian Elite Basketball League in the BCLA as last season's champion, improved to 2-3 through the three windows.

The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, with the Stingers being the lone Canadian squad. Teams are divided into four groups for the 36-game group stage, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals on April 6.

The Stingers face Real Esteli (2-2) of Nicaragua, the runner-up of last year's tournament, on Wednesday at WinSport Arena. The game will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' website

Congrejeros and Real Esteli play on Tuesday.

The top two teams from the group play in the Final 8 next month.

WATCH | CBC Sports' North Courts breaks down Basketball Champions League Americas:

North Courts: What is the Basketball Champions League Americas?

3 months ago
Duration 7:14
Vivek Jacob and Jevohn Shepherd give an overview of the BCLA and the Edmonton Stingers - Canada’s lone representative in the tournament. 7:14
