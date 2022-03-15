Edmonton Stingers earn crucial win over Cangrejeros in Calgary at Basketball Champions League Americas
Team keeps quarter-final hopes alive in final window of group play
Jordan Baker had 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Edmonton Stingers to a 93-87 victory over Cangrejeros on Monday, to tip off the third window of the Basketball Champions League Americas in Calgary.
Jahmal Jones added 17 points, while Cuyler Mosley finished with 15, Malcom Duvivier had 11, and Jean-Victor Mukama chipped in with 10.
Davon Jefferson scored 29 points to top Puerto Rico's Congrejeros (3-2).
WATCH | Stingers' mainstay Baker sees tournament as big opportunity:
The Edmonton Stingers, who are representing the Canadian Elite Basketball League in the BCLA as last season's champion, improved to 2-3 through the three windows.
The Stingers face Real Esteli (2-2) of Nicaragua, the runner-up of last year's tournament, on Wednesday at WinSport Arena. The game will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' website.
Congrejeros and Real Esteli play on Tuesday.
The top two teams from the group play in the Final 8 next month.
WATCH | CBC Sports' North Courts breaks down Basketball Champions League Americas:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?