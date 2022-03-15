Edmonton Stingers earn crucial win over Cangrejeros in Calgary at Basketball Champions League Americas

Jordan Baker had 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Edmonton Stingers to a 93-87 victory over Cangrejeros on Monday, to tip off the third window of the Basketball Champions League Americas in Calgary.

Jahmal Jones added 17 points, while Cuyler Mosley finished with 15, Malcom Duvivier had 11, and Jean-Victor Mukama chipped in with 10.

Davon Jefferson scored 29 points to top Puerto Rico's Congrejeros (3-2).

The Edmonton Stingers, who are representing the Canadian Elite Basketball League in the BCLA as last season's champion, improved to 2-3 through the three windows.

The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, with the Stingers being the lone Canadian squad. Teams are divided into four groups for the 36-game group stage, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals on April 6.

The Stingers face Real Esteli (2-2) of Nicaragua, the runner-up of last year's tournament, on Wednesday at WinSport Arena. The game will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' website.

Congrejeros and Real Esteli play on Tuesday.

The top two teams from the group play in the Final 8 next month.

