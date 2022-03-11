Skip to Main Content
CEBL·Coming Up

Watch the Edmonton Stingers compete at Basketball Champions League Americas

Watch live coverage of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas season — featuring the Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2022 Basketball Champions League Americas on CBC: Edmonton Stingers vs Cangrejeros (PUR)

1 day
Live in
1 day
The Edmonton Stingers will oddly call Calgary home as they host Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros at the 2022 Basketball Champions League Americas tournament. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas season — featuring the Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Live action from Calgary begins on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET with the CEBL champions taking on Cangrejeros of Puerto Rico.

Return on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET as the Stingers face Real Estelí of Nicaragua.

The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, with the Stingers being the lone Canadian squad. Teams are evenly divided into four groups for the 36-game preliminary stage, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals on April 6.

Edmonton will wrap up group play on home soil in Calgary at Winsport Arena March 14-16. The Stingers are third in their group after going 1-3 following games in December and March. Full standings are listed below.

The champion will earn a spot at the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup.

All Stingers games will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' website

Standings

Group A

  1. Cangrejeros (Puerto Rico) (3-1)
  2. Real Estelí (Nicaragua) (2-2)
  3. Edmonton Stingers (1-3)

Group B

  1. São Paulo (Brazil) (5-0)
  2. Quimsa (Argentina) (1-4)
  3. Nacional (Argentina) (1-3)

Group C

  1. Minas (Brazil) (3-1)
  2. Bigua (Brazil) (3-1)
  3. Obras (Argentina) (0-4)

Group D

  1. Flamengo (Brazil) (4-1)
  2. Boca Jrs (Argentina) (3-1)
  3. UdeC (Chile) (0-5)

WATCH | CBC Sports' North Courts breaks down Basketball Champions League Americas:

North Courts: What is the Basketball Champions League Americas?

3 months ago
Duration 7:14
Vivek Jacob and Jevohn Shepherd give an overview of the BCLA and the Edmonton Stingers - Canada’s lone representative in the tournament. 7:14
