Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award.

The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021.

The Bandits were rebranded from Fraser Valley to Vancouver this off-season after season ticket members Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk became co-owners, which marks the first time one of the six inaugural member clubs was sold to local ownership.

Vancouver notably led the CEBL in sponsorship revenue generated in the 2022 season, and set the league-wide attendance record twice in one month, buoyed by the inaugural "School Day Game" on June 7 as well as the first-ever B.C. Basketball Festival during a June 18 game.

"This award is a reflection of the hard work that our front office, game day staff and volunteers have contributed to help the Bandits ascend to new heights. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with like-minded partners and leaders in the community who believe in the power of basketball and the inclusive platform that we are building through sport," Kular said.

"Thank you to my peers at CEBL head office for this tremendous honour and recognition, as well as our fans for supporting us. I am excited to work with our ownership group and fellow staff to make 2023 our most memorable season to date."

We are honoured to reveal the artistry of Jeff Dickson from Kwantlen First Nation, who designed the debut of the Indigenous Basketball Collective and Alternate Bandits team logos ahead of this week's BC Basketball Festival.

The Bandits also launched the Indigenous Basketball Collective in partnership with the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council, which — in addition to committing to host basketball camps and programs for Indigenous youth — coincided with the reveal of a re-imagined team logo designed by Kwantlen First Nation artist Jeff Dickson.

"Since we first hired Dylan nearly five years ago we knew that his tireless work ethic, commitment to the league, Bandits and Metro Vancouver communities would result in tremendous success on and off the court," said CEBL commissioner and co-founder Mike Morreale.

"For a second time his peers have recognized those efforts with this prestigious honour — making him a shining example of what it takes to be a leader. I look forward to continued success for Dylan and the Bandits well into the future."