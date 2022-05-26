Agada leads Honey Badgers past Alliance to deny Montreal's dream debut in CEBL opener
Montreal 1 of 3 expansion franchises introduced as 4th season of league tips off
Caleb Agada posted game-highs of 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Hamilton Honey Badgers past the visiting Montreal Alliance 80-72 on Wednesday in Canadian Elite Basketball League opening night action.
NBA G-league champion Christian Vital and Jeremiah Tilmon added 15 points each for Hamilton (1-0). Koby Mcewen also scored in double digits, tallying 12 points from the bench.
Isiah Osborne had 16 to lead Montreal (0-1), one of the three expansions franchises in the CEBL this season along with the Scarborough Shooting Stars and the Newfoundland Growlers, raising the league's total to 10 teams.
Bandits edge BlackJacks
Also on Wednesday, Alex Campbell's contested three-pointer handed the Fraser Valley Bandits a 90-87 road victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks.
The 2019 CEBL finals MVP had team-highs with 23 points and 9 rebounds to lead Fraser Valley (1-0). Deng Adel poured in 37 points for Ottawa (0-1).
The 2022 CEBL regular season will run from May 25 to August 1. The league made its debut in 2019, with the Saskatchewan Rattlers taking the inaugural title. The Edmonton Stingers are the current back-to-back reigning champions.
The Rattlers are hosting the 2021 runner-up Niagara River Lions to conclude the opening night.
On Thursday, the Guelph Nighthawks will host the Shooting Stars.
