Agada leads Honey Badgers past Alliance to deny Montreal's dream debut in CEBL opener

Caleb Agada posted game-high 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Hamilton Honey Badgers past the visiting Montreal Alliance 80-72 on Wednesday in Canadian Elite Basketball League tip-off night action.

Montreal 1 of 3 expansion franchises introduced as 4th season of league tips off

The Honey Badgers defeated the visiting Montreal Alliance 80-72 on Wednesday to deny the expansion franchise its first-ever victory as the CEBL tipped off for its fourth season. (@HM_HoneyBadgers/Twitter)

NBA G-league champion Christian Vital and Jeremiah Tilmon added 15 points each for Hamilton (1-0). Koby Mcewen also scored in double digits, tallying 12 points from the bench.

Isiah Osborne had 16 to lead Montreal (0-1), one of the three expansions franchises in the CEBL this season along with the Scarborough Shooting Stars and the Newfoundland Growlers, raising the league's total to 10 teams.

A six-point run by the Honey Badgers to end of the second quarter gave Hamilton a 41-34 lead at halftime. The Alliance didn't go down quietly in its first-ever CEBL contest, rallying to cut the deficit to one point mid-way through the final quarter at 65-64.

Bandits edge BlackJacks

Also on Wednesday, Alex Campbell's contested three-pointer handed the Fraser Valley Bandits a 90-87 road victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks.

The 2019 CEBL finals MVP had team-highs with 23 points and 9 rebounds to lead Fraser Valley (1-0). Deng Adel poured in 37 points for Ottawa (0-1).

The 2022 CEBL regular season will run from May 25 to August 1. The league made its debut in 2019, with the Saskatchewan Rattlers taking the inaugural title. The Edmonton Stingers are the current back-to-back reigning champions.

The Rattlers are hosting the 2021 runner-up Niagara River Lions to conclude the opening night.

On Thursday, the Guelph Nighthawks will host the Shooting Stars.

Comments

