Thomas Scrubb scores 17 as BlackJacks beat Honey Badgers in CEBL Summer Series

Thomas Scrubb scored 17 points to lead the Ottawa BlackJacks to an 85-69 win over the Hamilton Honey Badgers on Sunday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Johnny Berhanemeskel had 14 points for Ottawa (2-2) and Lloyd Pandi added 12.

Jaylen Babb-Harrison led the Honey Badgers (2-3) with 18 points.

Fraser Valley tops Niagara

Later Sunday, Junior Cadougan had 16 points as the Fraser Valley Bandits (3-2) beat the Niagara River Lions 70-57.

Kassius Robertson and Daniel Mullings led the River Lions (1-4) with 10 points apiece.

The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at Meridian Centre that will decide the second-year league's 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.

