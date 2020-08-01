Diressa lifts Honey Badgers past Bandits in CEBL Summer Series action
Stingers, Moon rise over Rattlers to improve to 4-1
Ammanuel Diressa had 18 points, and Caleb Agada added 16 off the bench as the Hamilton Honey Badgers beat the Fraser Valley Bandits 102-96 on Saturday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series.
Diressa went 4 for 6 from the three-point line and added six rebounds to help his team back to a .500 record.
Cody John chipped in 13 points for the Honey Badgers (2-2), who had six players score in double figures.
Jahenns Manigat scored a game-high 22 points while Malcolm Duvivier had 17 for the Bandits (2-2), who have dropped back-to-back games after opening the tournament with two straight wins.
WATCH | Early reaction to CEBL Summer Series:
The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at the Meridian Centre and will decide the second-year league's 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.
Stingers down Rattlers
Xavier Moon hit five threes and finished with 25 points to lead Edmonton over Saskatchewan.
Mathieu Kamba added 16 points while Travis Daniels had 11 for the Stingers (4-1), who have won four in a row and sit atop the league standings.
Kemy Osse had a team-high 15 points for the Rattlers (1-3), losers of three straight. Kris Joseph added 12 points.
WATCH | Elam Ending on display at CEBL tournament:
CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire tournament, through to the final on Aug. 9.
