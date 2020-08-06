Weber's winner sends Honey Badgers to semis after close call against River Lions
Hamilton guard seals quarter-final match with layup during tight Elam Ending
Pushed to the brink, Brianté Weber made sure his Honey Badgers wouldn't lose.
A dominant third quarter had put the third-seeded Honey Badgers in control heading into the final 10 minutes. But the scoring from Weber and forward Jean-Victor Mukama suddenly dried up, allowing the River Lions to tie the game in Elam Ending time after starting the phase down six.
Up 83-81, Hamilton chose to intentionally foul the River Lions' Trae Bell-Haynes to prevent the potential game-winning triple. After Bell-Haynes nailed the pair, Weber took the inbounds straight to Niagara's basket to seal the Hamilton victory.
The Honey Badgers now prepare to take on the No. 2 Fraser Valley Bandits in Saturday's semifinals. The top-seeded Edmonton Stingers await the winner of the second quarter-final between the Guelph Nighthawks and Ottawa BlackJacks.
Bell-Haynes matched Mukama's 23 points for the River Lions. Fellow starting guard Kassius Robertson contributed 20 points and four assists to the cause.
Live coverage continues Thursday with quarter-finals, where the Guelph Nighthawks square off against the Ottawa BlackJacks at 7:30 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire tournament, through to the final on Aug. 9.
WATCH | Full game: Honey Badgers vs. River Lions:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.