Weber's winner sends Honey Badgers to semis after close call against River Lions

Pushed to the brink, Brianté Weber made sure his Honey Badgers wouldn't lose.

The point guard, cold throughout the second half as Hamilton's lead slowly slipped away, drove the length of the court for the game-winning basket to send his team to the CEBL Summer Series semifinals with an 85-83 win over the Niagara River Lions on Thursday in St. Catharines, Ont.

A dominant third quarter had put the third-seeded Honey Badgers in control heading into the final 10 minutes. But the scoring from Weber and forward Jean-Victor Mukama suddenly dried up, allowing the River Lions to tie the game in Elam Ending time after starting the phase down six.

Up 83-81, Hamilton chose to intentionally foul the River Lions' Trae Bell-Haynes to prevent the potential game-winning triple. After Bell-Haynes nailed the pair, Weber took the inbounds straight to Niagara's basket to seal the Hamilton victory.

The Honey Badgers now prepare to take on the No. 2 Fraser Valley Bandits in Saturday's semifinals. The top-seeded Edmonton Stingers await the winner of the second quarter-final between the Guelph Nighthawks and Ottawa BlackJacks.

Mukama led the Honey Badgers with 23 points and eight rebounds, with Weber pouring in 16 points, six assists and four rebounds. Hamilton was without guard Duane Notice after he tore his Achilles earlier in the Summer Series.

Bell-Haynes matched Mukama's 23 points for the River Lions. Fellow starting guard Kassius Robertson contributed 20 points and four assists to the cause.

