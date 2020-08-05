Bandits secure quarter-final bye with 2nd-half push past Nighthawks

The Fraser Valley Bandits turned on the jets and earned some time off.

Guard Jahenns Manigat led with 20 points as the Bandits defeated the Guelph Nighthawks 84-70 on Wednesday to secure second place and an automatic semifinal entry at the CEBL Summer Series in St. Catharines, Ont.

The Nighthawks (3-3), meanwhile, now face a do-or-die quarter-final game on Thursday, with the opponent to be determined.

It was a sluggish second half that did the Nighthawks in and cost the team extra rest, as the Bandits (4-2) raced to a 46-25 advantage in the final 20 minutes. Guelph had led by eight points at half.

Starting point guard Malcolm Duvivier also contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds to the Bandits' cause, and Oluseyi Ashaoulu poured in 17 points combined with a terrific defensive effort.

Nighthawks guard Kimbal McKenzie scored 12 points as one of four Guelph players in double digits.

Live coverage continues Wednesday when the Saskatchewan Rattlers (1-4) square off against the Ottawa BlackJacks (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire tournament, through to the final on Aug. 9.

WATCH | Full game: Bandits vs. Nighthawks: