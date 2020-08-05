Skip to Main Content
Bandits secure quarter-final bye with 2nd-half push past Nighthawks
CEBL·New

Bandits secure quarter-final bye with 2nd-half push past Nighthawks

Guard Jahenns Manigat led with 20 points as the Bandits defeated the Guelph Nighthawks 84-70 on Wednesday to secure second place and an automatic semifinal entry at the CEBL Summer Series in St. Catharines, Ont.

Guelph's next opponent to be determined by result of final round-robin game

CBC Sports ·
Fraser Valley's Junior Cadougan drives past a pair of Guelph defenders during the Bandits' 84-70 win against the Nighthawks on Wednesday. (CEBL)

The Fraser Valley Bandits turned on the jets and earned some time off.

Guard Jahenns Manigat led with 20 points as the Bandits defeated the Guelph Nighthawks 84-70 on Wednesday to secure second place and an automatic semifinal entry at the CEBL Summer Series in St. Catharines, Ont.

The Nighthawks (3-3), meanwhile, now face a do-or-die quarter-final game on Thursday, with the opponent to be determined.

It was a sluggish second half that did the Nighthawks in and cost the team extra rest, as the Bandits (4-2) raced to a 46-25 advantage in the final 20 minutes. Guelph had led by eight points at half.

Starting point guard Malcolm Duvivier also contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds to the Bandits' cause, and Oluseyi Ashaoulu poured in 17 points combined with a terrific defensive effort.

Nighthawks guard Kimbal McKenzie scored 12 points as one of four Guelph players in double digits.

Live coverage continues Wednesday when the Saskatchewan Rattlers (1-4) square off against the Ottawa BlackJacks (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire tournament, through to the final on Aug. 9.

WATCH | Full game: Bandits vs. Nighthawks:

The Fraser Valley Bandits battle the Guelph Nighthawks in CEBL Summer Series action from St. Catharines, Ontario. 2:07:39
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now