Honey Badgers pick up crucial victory with strong finish against Rattlers
Hamilton evens record at 3-3 as jockeying for playoff position continues
Hamilton's Jean-Victor Mukama broke out with 28 points as the Honey Badgers defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 86-73 at the CEBL Summer Series on Tuesday in St. Catharines, Ont.
Guard Brianté Weber, who scored the Honey Badgers' game-winner, contributed 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting coming off the bench.
Hamilton burst out of the gates with a 30-14 first quarter, but saw its lead quickly erased as the Rattlers (1-4) responded with a 17-point advantage in the second. After a tight third frame, Hamilton broke through in the fourth to pick up the win.
Saskatchewan guard Negus Webster-Chan, another former 905er, led the Rattlers with 18 points.
Live coverage continues Tuesday with the Niagara River Lions (1-4) against the Ottawa BlackJacks (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire tournament, through to the final on Aug. 9.
WATCH | Week 1 CEBL Summer Series highlights:
