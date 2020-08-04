Honey Badgers pick up crucial victory with strong finish against Rattlers

Hamilton's Jean-Victor Mukama broke out with 28 points as the Honey Badgers defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 86-73 at the CEBL Summer Series on Tuesday in St. Catharines, Ont.

Mukama, averaging 7.6 points in the five previous games, started for the Honey Badgers (3-3) and played more minutes than he had the entire tournament. The Hamilton native and former Raptors 905er caught fire from deep with six three-pointers and added six rebounds and four assists.

Guard Brianté Weber, who scored the Honey Badgers' game-winner, contributed 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting coming off the bench.

Hamilton burst out of the gates with a 30-14 first quarter, but saw its lead quickly erased as the Rattlers (1-4) responded with a 17-point advantage in the second. After a tight third frame, Hamilton broke through in the fourth to pick up the win.

Saskatchewan guard Negus Webster-Chan, another former 905er, led the Rattlers with 18 points.

Live coverage continues Tuesday with the Niagara River Lions (1-4) against the Ottawa BlackJacks (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

