Watch the CEBL Summer Series 2020

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the CEBL Summer Series 2020 from St. Catherines, Ont.

Live coverage starts on Saturday, July 25 with an opening day doubleheader on the CBC network that begins with the Hamilton Honey Badgers and Niagara River Lions at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the expansion Ottawa BlackJacks making their league debut against the Guelph Nighthawks at 3:50 p.m. ET.

Full schedule and results

Saturday, July 25

Hamilton Honey Badgers vs Niagara River Lions, 1:30 p.m. ET (CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Guelph Nighthawks vs Ottawa Blackjacks, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Sunday, July 26

Niagara River Lions vs Saskatchewan Rattlers, 1:30 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Fraser Valley Bandits vs Edmonton Stingers, 4 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Monday, July 27

Guelph Nighthawks vs Hamilton Honey Badgers, 5 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Ottawa Blackjacks vs Edmonton Stingers, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Tuesday, July 28

Niagara River Lions vs Guelph Nighthawks, 5 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Saskatchewan Rattlers vs Fraser Valley Bandits, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Wednesday, July 29

Edmonton Stingers vs Hamilton Honey Badgers, 7 p.m. ET(CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Thursday, July 30

Ottawa Blackjacks vs Fraser Valley Bandits, 7 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Friday, July 31

Edmonton Stingers vs Niagara River Lions, 3 p.m. ET, (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Saskatchewan Rattlers vs Guelph Nighthawks, 5:30 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Saturday, Aug. 1

Hamilton Honey Badgers vs Fraser Valley Bandits, 1:30 p.m. ET (CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Edmonton Stingers vs Saskatchewan Rattlers 3:30 p.m. ET (CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Sunday, Aug. 2

Ottawa Blackjacks vs Hamilton Honey Badgers, 1:30 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Fraser Valley Bandits vs Niagara River Lions, 4 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Monday, Aug. 3

Guelph Nighthawks vs Edmonton Stingers, 7 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Hamilton Honey Badgers vs Saskatchewan Rattlers, 5 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Niagara River Lions vs Ottawa Blackjacks, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Fraser Valley Bandits vs Guelph Nighthawks, 5 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Saskatchewan Rattlers vs Ottawa Blackjacks, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Thursday, Aug. 6

Quarter-final #1, 5 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Quarter-final #2, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Saturday, Aug. 8

Semifinal #1, 1:30 p.m. ET (CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Semifinal #2, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem)

Sunday, Aug. 9