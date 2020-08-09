Xavier Moon ices win for Stingers over Bandits in CEBL championship game
Xavier Moon converted two free throws to reach the target score as the Edmonton Stingers defeated the Fraser Valley Bandits 90-73 in the championship game of the CEBL Summer Series in St. Catharines, Ont., on Sunday.
Moon, who was named tournament MVP, led all scores with 31 points.
Travis Daniels added 14 points and eight rebounds for Edmonton, while Adika Peter-Mcneilly chipped in with 13 points off the bench.
All five starters for the Bandits reached double figures in scoring, including Junior Cadougan with a game-high 13.
More to come.
