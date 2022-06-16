Jalen Harris leads Shooting Stars over Rattlers for 3rd consecutive victory

Jalen Harris scored 26 points to lead the Scarborough Shooting Stars past the Saskatchewan Rattlers 99-83 in Saskatoon on Wednesday for their third consecutive victory.

The expansion Shooting Stars (4-3) were coming off their most impressive win of the year by defeating the defending champion Edmonton Stingers 78-69 on Sunday in Edmonton.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who scored 15, sealed the victory with a two-point jump shot in the Elam Ending. Kameron Chatman contributed to Scarborugh's offence with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting in just over 30 minutes.

Scottie Lindsay scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Rattlers (3-4) offence.

Bandits return with victory over Stingers

The Fraser Valley Bandits returned for their first game in eight days with an 84-81 victory over the defending champion Stingers.

Fraser Valley's (4-2) offence was led by Thomas Kennedy, who scored a game-high 22 points in Edmonton. The Bandits last played on June 7 when they suffered a 80-68 loss to the top-ranked Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Shane Gibson, who had 19 points on 8-of-19 shooting, clinched the win for the Bandits with a layup in Elam Ending.

Brody Clarke scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead the Stingers' (4-3) offence.

River Lions topple Alliance

Khalil Ahmad scored a game-high 14 points as the Niagara River Lions used a balanced offensive attack to defeat the Montreal Alliance 76-64 in Montreal.

Ahmad's free throws secured the victory for the River Lions (5-3), who bounced back from an 86-81 loss to the Rattlers on Sunday.

After a nine-point lead early in the Elam Ending, Saskatchewan closed the game on a 16-2 run to deny the River Lions a chance of avenging its season-opening loss to the Rattlers.

River Lions' Jaylen Babb-Harrison had 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Antonio Davis Jr. and Ej Onu added 11 points apiece for Niagara.

Isiah Osborne and Hernst Laroche led Montreal's (3-5) offence with 13 points each.

The Bandits will host the Shooting Stars on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Saskatchewan will remain at home against the Stingers on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Montreal will travel to Edmonton to face the Stingers on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The River Lions will host the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

All games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.