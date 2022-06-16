Jalen Harris leads Shooting Stars over Rattlers for 3rd consecutive victory
Bandits return from 8-day layoff with victory over Stingers
Jalen Harris scored 26 points to lead the Scarborough Shooting Stars past the Saskatchewan Rattlers 99-83 in Saskatoon on Wednesday for their third consecutive victory.
Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who scored 15, sealed the victory with a two-point jump shot in the Elam Ending. Kameron Chatman contributed to Scarborugh's offence with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting in just over 30 minutes.
Scottie Lindsay scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Rattlers (3-4) offence.
Bandits return with victory over Stingers
The Fraser Valley Bandits returned for their first game in eight days with an 84-81 victory over the defending champion Stingers.
Fraser Valley's (4-2) offence was led by Thomas Kennedy, who scored a game-high 22 points in Edmonton. The Bandits last played on June 7 when they suffered a 80-68 loss to the top-ranked Hamilton Honey Badgers.
Shane Gibson, who had 19 points on 8-of-19 shooting, clinched the win for the Bandits with a layup in Elam Ending.
Brody Clarke scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead the Stingers' (4-3) offence.
River Lions topple Alliance
Khalil Ahmad scored a game-high 14 points as the Niagara River Lions used a balanced offensive attack to defeat the Montreal Alliance 76-64 in Montreal.
Ahmad's free throws secured the victory for the River Lions (5-3), who bounced back from an 86-81 loss to the Rattlers on Sunday.
After a nine-point lead early in the Elam Ending, Saskatchewan closed the game on a 16-2 run to deny the River Lions a chance of avenging its season-opening loss to the Rattlers.
Isiah Osborne and Hernst Laroche led Montreal's (3-5) offence with 13 points each.
The Bandits will host the Shooting Stars on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Saskatchewan will remain at home against the Stingers on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Montreal will travel to Edmonton to face the Stingers on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The River Lions will host the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
All games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?