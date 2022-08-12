Harris helps expansion Shooting Stars past River Lions, earning CEBL final berth
Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lift the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars into the Canadian Elite Basketball League final.
Former Toronto Raptors guard records 22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists in 93-81 win
Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lift the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars into the Canadian Elite Basketball League final.
Kameron Chapman added 22 points in the Shooting Stars' 93-81 win over the Niagara River Lions in Friday's semifinal.
Kassius Robertson added 19 points in the victory.
EJ Onu, who earned this season's defensive player of the year honours earlier in the week, led Niagara with 26 points. This season's MVP Khalil Ahmad added 23 points.
The Shooting Stars will face the winner of Friday's second semifinal between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the top-seeded Hamilton Honey Badgers in Sunday's final.
WATCH | 2022 CEBL Championship Weekend Preview:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?