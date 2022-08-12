Harris helps expansion Shooting Stars past River Lions, earning CEBL final berth

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lift the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars into the Canadian Elite Basketball League final.

Kameron Chapman added 22 points in the Shooting Stars' 93-81 win over the Niagara River Lions in Friday's semifinal.

Kassius Robertson added 19 points in the victory.

EJ Onu, who earned this season's defensive player of the year honours earlier in the week, led Niagara with 26 points. This season's MVP Khalil Ahmad added 23 points.

The Shooting Stars will face the winner of Friday's second semifinal between the Ottawa BlackJacks and the top-seeded Hamilton Honey Badgers in Sunday's final.

