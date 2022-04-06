Scarborough Shooting Stars name former national team guard Brady Heslip as franchise's 1st GM
'Excited about the opportunity to build this organization,' Burlington, Ont., native says
Brady Heslip, a former guard for Canada's men's national team, has been named the general manager of the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.
The Burlington, Ont., native helped Canada capture silver at the 2015 Pan American Games and bronze at the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship. The 31-year-old also played seven professional seasons in the NBA G League, NBA Summer League, the Bosnian National League, and the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.
"I am excited about the opportunity to build this organization and be a part of a championship culture for years to come," Heslip said in a statement.
He scored 11 three-pointers for the Iowa Energy in 2014 to set a G League record for threes in a game. He surpassed that 15 days later when he connected on 13 threes for the Idaho Stampede.
Heslip signed with the Raptors 905 for the 2016-17 season after playing four pre-season games with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. He last played for the German team, Skyliners Frankfurt of the Bundesliga in 2018.
The Shooting Stars and Montreal Alliance will play their inaugural CEBL seasons this summer, bringing the Canadian league to nine teams.
