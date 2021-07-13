Guelph breezes past Saskatchewan to pick up 2nd win of season
Chad Brown leads Nighthawks with team-high 16 points
The Guelph Nighthawks handed the Saskatchewan Rattlers their eighth consecutive loss of the season with a 90-74 win on Friday night.
Chad Brown led the way for Guelph, posting a team-high 16 points and three assists. Corey Johnson of Ottawa, Ont., also pitched in to help with 15 points and three boards of his own.
The Nighthawks led after every quarter until the fourth, shooting 53 per cent from the field. The Rattlers only connected on 34 per cent of their shots.
Guelph made 13 of 28 three-pointers and took full control of the game through a 22-point scoring run that spanned across the second and third quarters, en route to their second win of the season.
WATCH | Nighthawks go into cruise control, hand Rattlers 8th straight loss:
The Nighthawks are back in action on Monday when they will host the red-hot Edmonton Stingers (7-0) at the Sleeman Centre, in front of fans for the first time.
"We're excited to have fans for the first time, it's going to be great," Brown said after the game.
Saskatchewan will take on the Niagara River Lions (3-3) on Tuesday, still searching for their first win of the season.
