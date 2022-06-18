Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday.

Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4).

The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Edmonton.

WATCH | CEBL on CBC: Edmonton Stingers vs, Saskatchewan Rattlers:

CEBL: Edmonton Stingers @ Saskatchewan Rattlers Duration 2:10:07 Watch CEBL action as the Saskatchewan Rattlers host the Edmonton Stingers in Saskatoon.

In what was a tightly-contested game for much of the first half, it was the Rattlers who managed to reel off a run to create some distance late in the third quarter.

Entering the frame only up 43-42, Saskatchewan had its moments turning a two-point lead into a five-point lead, with Edmonton continuously having an answer to keep the game close.

The answers fizzled out by the 1:49 mark, when the Rattlers turned a 63-60 lead into 73-63 to close the frame.

Saskatchewan opened the fourth with a 7-0 run to expand its lead to 17, maintaining its momentum for much of the way with the Stingers unable to close the deficit to any less than 11.

Down 86-75 entering the Elam Ending, Baker and Brody Clarke led an 8-3 run to cut the Rattlers lead to just six points, giving the Stingers some hope.

Clarke added two more but unfortunately for Edmonton, the fight they put up dwindled with their hopes of a win, as Saskatchewan closed the game on an 8-2 run, with Bandoo ending it on a corner three.

4th Quarter Highlights <a href="https://twitter.com/SASK_Rattlers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SASK_Rattlers</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/ED_Stingers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ED_Stingers</a> <br><br>📺 CEBL Mobile app, <a href="https://t.co/wLyGHzcUj8">https://t.co/wLyGHzcUj8</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a> <br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKRvsEDS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKRvsEDS</a> <a href="https://t.co/fYmyDVj892">pic.twitter.com/fYmyDVj892</a> —@CEBLeague

Saskatchewan next plays a reeling Montreal squad on June 26.

The Stingers on the other hand, will look to end their losing streak against the Alliance, who are currently on a three-game losing streak of their own, on Monday.

Both games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.