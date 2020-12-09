The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Wednesday that former New York Knicks guard, Canadian national team member, and Syracuse University star Andy Rautins has been named assistant general manager of the team.

Rautins was a second-round draft pick by the Knicks in 2010 and appeared in five games.

The 34-year-old also logged a total of 13 NBA pre-season games with New York, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Toronto Raptors.

Rautins averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 28 minutes in 244 games over eight seasons in some of Europe's top leagues in Spain, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and Greece. Rautins also represented Canada over a period of seven years on the international stage.

"Watching the CEBL from a distance in its first two years, it is clear to me this professional league is going to be one of the most desirable places for players to compete," said Rautins in a press release from the Blackjacks.

"It is not just a league to develop professional players, but also coaches and management. Having worked with Jevohn [Shepherd] in the past, I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate again and bring a championship program to the Ottawa BlackJacks."

Rautins, the son of former NBAer and current Raptors colour commentator Leo Rautins, joins BlackJacks general manager Jevohn Shepherd CBC Sports basketball analyst in Ottawa's front office.

"Andy brings experience from all levels of basketball. His network of players, coaches, management and agents from Canada and around the world will bolster the basketball operations department of the BlackJacks and provide additional global credibility to the CEBL," said Shepherd.