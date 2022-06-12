Rattlers snap losing streak behind big surge in Elam Ending to best River Lions

The Saskatchewan Rattlers snapped their two-game losing streak behind a spectacular performance in the Elam Ending in a 86-81 win over the Niagara River Lions on Sunday in St. Catharines, Ont.

After going down by nine early in the Elam Ending, needing 16 points to win, Saskatchewan (3-3) closed the game on a 16-2 run, halting any chance of Niagara (4-3) of avenging its season-opening loss to the Rattlers.

Tony Carr led the way for Saskatchewan, scoring 25 points, with eight coming in the Elam Ending.

Devonte Bandoo and Scottie Lindsey added 14 apiece for the Rattlers.

Final Highlights from the Lion's Den.

Niagara was led by Jaylen Babb-Harrison and Antonio Davis Jr., who both scored team-high's of 20 points.

The Rattlers will next play the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The River Lions will play the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Honey Badgers continue hot streak

Caleb Agada finished with 16 points and nine assists, while Jeremiah Tilmon added a team-high 17 as the Hamilton Honey Badgers took a 80-68 win over the winless Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday in St. John's, N.L.

Hamilton went down three points after the first quarter but quickly turned the tide, outscoring Newfoundland 26-11 in the frame to go up 12.

Newfoundland fell out of reach until the fourth quarter where they made a surge, cutting the deficit to as little as three. That was as close as the Growlers could get as the Honey Badgers flexed their muscle finishing the game on a 9-0 run.

Agada with the dime. Tilmon Jr. with the finish.

The Honey Badgers (6-1) have now won five straight and continue to sit atop the CEBL standings.

Meanwhile, the Growlers (0-5) are still searching for their first win in franchise history.

The Growlers were led by Shaquille Keith's 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jahvon Blair and Brandon Sampson added 15 and 14 points apiece.

Both sides will next play each other on Thursday in Hamilton at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.