Bandits hold off Honey Badgers with clutch free throw shooting to improve to 2-0
Fraser Valley forward Thomas Kennedy scores 12 points, ices game in Elam Ending
The Fraser Valley Bandits continued their perfect season-opening road trip after Thomas Kennedy delivered two clutch free throws in a 71-70 win over the Honey Badgers at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton on Friday night.
The Bandits began their season with a 90-87 win over the BlackJacks in Ottawa on Wednesday, and will next head West to the SaskTel Centre on Wednesday to end their road trip against the Saskatchewan Rattlers.
The Honey Badgers, who opened their season with an 80-72 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday, erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, taking the lead with just under five minutes left.
Hamilton fell just shy of victory, as Caleb Agada was sent to the line tied at 69. The guard from Burlington, Ont. — who finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists — only managed to sink his first of two free throws, opening the door for Fraser Valley.
Hamilton will be back in action on Thursday as they close out their homestand against the Guelph Nighthawks.
ball movement on point 🤌
