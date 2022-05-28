Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL·New

Bandits hold off Honey Badgers with clutch free throw shooting to improve to 2-0

The Fraser Valley Bandits continued their perfect season-opening road trip after Thomas Kennedy delivered two clutch free throws in a 71-70 win over the Honey Badgers at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton on Friday night.

Fraser Valley forward Thomas Kennedy scores 12 points, ices game in Elam Ending

CBC Sports ·
Murphy Burnatowski (13) of the Fraser Valley Bandits goes up for a shot during a 71-70 win over the Hamilton Honey Badgers on Friday. (@FVBandits/Twitter)

The Fraser Valley Bandits continued their perfect season-opening road trip after Thomas Kennedy delivered two clutch free throws in a 71-70 win over the Honey Badgers at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton on Friday night.

The Bandits hit a road block after scoring 69 points — just two shy of the game-winning total of 71 as set by the CEBL's Elam Ending rules — committing multiple turnovers before the former Honey Badger Kennedy scored his 11th and 12th points of the night to ice the game. Kadre Gray led the team with 17 points and six assists.

The Bandits began their season with a 90-87 win over the BlackJacks in Ottawa on Wednesday, and will next head West to the SaskTel Centre on Wednesday to end their road trip against the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

The Honey Badgers, who opened their season with an 80-72 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday, erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, taking the lead with just under five minutes left.

Hamilton fell just shy of victory, as Caleb Agada was sent to the line tied at 69. The guard from Burlington, Ont. — who finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists — only managed to sink his first of two free throws, opening the door for Fraser Valley.

Hamilton will be back in action on Thursday as they close out their homestand against the Guelph Nighthawks.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now