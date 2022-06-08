Harris inspires Shooting Stars past Growlers for 1st-ever home win

The Shooting Stars won the franchise's first game in its home of Scarborough, Ont.

Jalen Harris scored 38 points to lead the home side past fellow-expansion team Newfoundland Growlers 99-81 on Tuesday, as the Shooting Stars bounced back from a home opener defeat to the Hamilton Honey Badgers on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Harris, who was selected 59th overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2020 NBA Draft, also had three assists and seven rebounds. Canadians Kyle Alexander and Isiah Mike added 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Scarborough (2-3).

"I just think we got in a rhythm," Harris told CBC Sports. "We're moving the ball, we're sharing the ball amongst each other. The ball has energy. The energy was being shared and I think a lot of that rubbed off on the way we played."

Jermaine Cole posted a season-high six points, converting two three-pointers in the first quarter — the two shots he attempted during the game — to double up his season total to 12. The 37-year-old also grabbed two rebounds and had three personal fouls.

The Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling artist turned pro-basketball player had 19:20 minutes of playing time, his most of the season so far.

"It's been amazing," Harris said about playing with Cole in a post-game interview. "He's a humble guy. He comes here and works hard everyday. It's somebody we can learn from."

Jermaine Cole, left, scored two three-pointers in the first quarter to help the Shooting Stars defeat the fellow-expansion team Growlers 99-81 on Tuesday. (Abdulhamid Ibrahim/CBC Sports)

Shaquille Keith had 36 points to lead Newfoundland (0-3). Brandon Sampson, the league-leader in points per game, added 18. On Sunday, Sampson scored 42 to set the CEBL record for points in a single game.

Scarborough never looked back after taking a commanding 9-0 run to start the game, enjoying double-digits lead during all times in the second, third and fourth quarters.

New Scarborough addition Šarūnas Vasiliauskas converted the final free-throw to reach the Elam Ending target of 99. The Lithuanian guard led the home team in assists with four.

"[Team chemistry] is what got us the win. We came out, we played together as a team," said Harris. "We had a new guy [in Vasiliauskas], that came in and learned quickly. [He] adjusted to the way we play and helped us get the win."

The Shooting Stars will visit the back-to-back champion Edmonton Stingers next on Sunday.

Still searching for its first-ever CEBL win, the Growlers will take on the Niagara River Lions on the road on Friday.

Honey Badgers grab 3rd straight win

Earlier on Tuesday, Caleb Agada had team-highs of 17 points, six assists and nine rebounds to lead the Honey Badgers past the host Fraser Valley Bandits 80-68.

Honey Badgers (4-1) starters Jeremiah Tilmon, with 14, Nikola Djogo, Zane Waterman and Christian Vital, all with 13, also reached double-digits. Hamilton is now in a three-game winning streak.

Shane Gibson had game-high 22 points to lead the Bandits (2-3), who have dropped its last three games. Murphy Burnatowski added 18.

Hamilton will host the Saskatchewan Rattlers next on Friday. The Bandits will play the Shooting Stars at home on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Montreal Alliance visit the Edmonton Stingers at 7 p.m. ET.

