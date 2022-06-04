Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL·ROUNDUP

Newfoundland Growlers drop CEBL debut to defending champion Edmonton Stingers

The CEBL made its way to the East Coast for the first time on Friday as the Newfoundland Growlers were defeated in their league debut 89-74 by the back-to-back champion Edmonton Stingers.

Niagara River Lions defeat Montreal Alliance in home opener

(Growlersbball/Twitter)

The CEBL made its way to the East Coast for the first time on Friday as the Newfoundland Growlers were defeated 89-74 in their league debut by the back-to-back champion Edmonton Stingers. 

Devon Bookert led the Stingers (2-1) victory with 17 points, which included the Elam Ending on a wide-open layup. Jordan Baker matched Bookert with 17 points for Edmonton on 7-8 shooting and went a 3-3 from three at the Memorial University Field House in St. John's.

The Stingers bounced back after their season-opening loss to the Niagara River Lions with a 84-71 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday in Edmonton.

The Growlers (0-1) offence was led by the game's top scorer Jahvon Blair with 22 points and Brandon Sampson's 20 points in just over 38 minutes of play. 

Newfoundland will remain at home on Sunday with a matchup against the winless Ottawa BlackJacks (0-3) at 1:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton will attempt to avenge their season-opening defeat to the host River Lions on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. 

Growlers fall in home opener as Bookert leads the way for Stingers

River Lions defeat Alliance in home opener

The River Lions extended their win streak to three with a 87-62 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Friday at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. 

Niagara's Khalil Ahmad had 14 points and secured the win with the game-winning layup in the Elam Ending. Antonio Davis Jr. led the River Lions (3-1) offence with 15 points on 6-10 shooting in just over 30 minutes of play.

The expansion Alliance (2-2) were coming off consecutive victories over fellow expansion club the Scarborough Shooting Stars and the BlackJacks. 

Dominic Green and Isiah Osborne were the only players to reach double digits for Montreal with 15 points each. The Alliance return to the court on Sunday at home against the Guelph Nighthawks (4 p.m. ET).

All games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

River Lions beat Alliance for 3rd consecutive victory

