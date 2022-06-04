Newfoundland Growlers drop CEBL debut to defending champion Edmonton Stingers
The CEBL made its way to the East Coast for the first time on Friday as the Newfoundland Growlers were defeated 89-74 in their league debut by the back-to-back champion Edmonton Stingers.
The Stingers bounced back after their season-opening loss to the Niagara River Lions with a 84-71 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday in Edmonton.
The Growlers (0-1) offence was led by the game's top scorer Jahvon Blair with 22 points and Brandon Sampson's 20 points in just over 38 minutes of play.
Newfoundland will remain at home on Sunday with a matchup against the winless Ottawa BlackJacks (0-3) at 1:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton will attempt to avenge their season-opening defeat to the host River Lions on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
The River Lions extended their win streak to three with a 87-62 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Friday at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont.
The expansion Alliance (2-2) were coming off consecutive victories over fellow expansion club the Scarborough Shooting Stars and the BlackJacks.
Dominic Green and Isiah Osborne were the only players to reach double digits for Montreal with 15 points each. The Alliance return to the court on Sunday at home against the Guelph Nighthawks (4 p.m. ET).
All games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
