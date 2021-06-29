Ottawa BlackJacks blow out Guelph Nighthawks to pick up 1st win of season

The Ottawa BlackJacks improved to 1-1 in the 2021 CEBL season with a dominant 96-79 win over the Guelph Nighthawks on Monday.

The BlackJacks lost to the Niagara River Lions 103-78 on Friday and were looking to rebound against the Nighthawks, who were playing their first game of the season.

Early on, it was all Ottawa as Guelph struggled to knock down shots. After the first quarter, the home BlackJacks led 28-16. It only continued from there as the BlackJacks carried a 51-34 into halftime. They would go on to dominate further in the second half, cruising to victory.

Ottawa was led by Toronto's Kadre Gray, who recorded 27 points including two free throws to win the game in the Elam Ending. Nick Ward, meanwhile, had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. As a team, they shot 48 per cent from the field and 41 per cent from three.

WATCH | BlackJacks get 1st win of CEBL season:

BlackJacks beat Nighthawks at home for 1st win of season Sports 0:38 Kadre Gray sealed Ottawa's 96-79 win over Guelph with a pair of free throws on Monday night. 0:38

On Guelph's side, the team shot a lacklustre 19 per cent from three and labouring to 40 per cent from the field. Despite the Nighthawks getting blown out, Cat Barber put together a solid game with 25 points and five rebounds. Only four players for the Nighthawks scored double-digit points.

Hamilton defeats Saskatchewan

The Hamilton Honey Badgers got back into the win column with a 73-71 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Monday evening.

It was a back-and-forth game as they entered the Elam Ending tied at 64.

Honey Badgers' Lindell Wigginton won the game with a layup, giving him a game-high 20 points.

Wigginton also added seven rebounds and three assists. Hamilton was also backed by Kalif Young, who registered 14 points on 7-9 shooting. Off the bench, Cody John chipped in with 12 points, including 2-3 from beyond the arc.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, entered the fourth quarter up seven but missed some critical shots late which wound up costing the team dearly.

Only three players had 10 or more points as Jakeenan Grant and Travis Daniels recorded 13 each while Devonte Bandoo had 10. As a team, the Rattlers shot 41 per cent from the field and 37 per cent from three.