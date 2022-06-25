Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL

Clarke's double-double leads Stingers past Nighthawks in high-scoring affair

Brody Clarke scored 25 points and collected a game-high 11 rebounds to lead the two-time defending champion Edmonton Stingers past the Guelph Nighthawks for a 101-95 road win at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday in CEBL action.

Aj Lawson posts game-high 29 points for Guelph in 101-95 loss

CBC Sports
Back-to-back CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers defeated host Guelph Nighthawks 101-95 on Saturday for their sixth win of the season. (cebl.ca)

Marlon Johnson, who dunked for the game's final points, and Adika Peter-Mcneilly each added 20 points for the Stingers (6-5). Demarco Dickerson also reached double-digits in points for Edmonton with 16.

Aj Lawson posted a game-high 29 points and eight rebounds to lead the Nighthawks (6-5), while Cat Barber added 18.

Edmonton will next face the winless Newfoundland Growlers (0-7) at home next Thursday, the same day Guelph will take on the Hamilton Honey Badgers (7-2) on the road. Both games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Comments

