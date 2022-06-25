Clarke's double-double leads Stingers past Nighthawks in high-scoring affair
Aj Lawson posts game-high 29 points for Guelph in 101-95 loss
Brody Clarke scored 25 points and collected a game-high 11 rebounds to lead the two-time defending champion Edmonton Stingers past the Guelph Nighthawks for a 101-95 road win at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday in CEBL action.
Marlon Johnson, who dunked for the game's final points, and Adika Peter-Mcneilly each added 20 points for the Stingers (6-5). Demarco Dickerson also reached double-digits in points for Edmonton with 16.
Final Highlights from Guelph.<a href="https://twitter.com/GNighthawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GNighthawks</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/ED_Stingers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ED_Stingers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GNHvsEDS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GNHvsEDS</a> <a href="https://t.co/wJz9f7ukU1">pic.twitter.com/wJz9f7ukU1</a>—@CEBLeague
Aj Lawson posted a game-high 29 points and eight rebounds to lead the Nighthawks (6-5), while Cat Barber added 18.
Edmonton will next face the winless Newfoundland Growlers (0-7) at home next Thursday, the same day Guelph will take on the Hamilton Honey Badgers (7-2) on the road. Both games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
