River Lions cruise past BlackJacks to take hold of 2nd place in CEBL

EJ Onu recorded a season-high 15 points to go along with four blocks to help propel the Niagara River Lions to an 89-78 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday in St. Catharines, Ont.

The River Lions had five players score in double figures as they took possession of the second seed in league standings, only trailing the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

The BlackJacks (1-6) started strong on the road, going up 16-8 just seven minutes into the game.

Turning the tables, Niagara (6-3) quickly cut the deficit, taking a 22-21 lead into the second quarter and never surrendering the lead for the remainder of the game.

Ottawa's Deng Adel and Walt Lemon Jr. combined for 49 points in the loss as the BlackJacks have now dropped three games in a row.

Their lone win of the season came against the winless Newfoundland Growlers on June 5.

The BlackJacks and River Lions will meet again at TD Place in Ottawa on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports App, and CBC Gem.