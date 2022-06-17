Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove.

Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win.

The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home this season. The BlackJacks biggest lead of the game happened early into the game as they led by three but after that it was all Guelph.

Walt Lemon Jr. put Ottawa on his back as he dropped 25 points while Jackson Rowe had 12 points as they were the only two players on the BlackJacks who had double-digit points.

Guelph will head to Hamilton to play the Honey Badgers on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Ottawa, meanwhile, will head to Niagara to play the River Lions on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Honey Badgers beat Growlers

The Hamilton Honey Badgers had to claw until the end but they picked up their sixth win in a row as they defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 95-91 on Thursday.

Newfoundland (0-7), one of the three expansion franchises this season, is still looking for their first win of the CEBL season and entering the fourth quarter it appeared they were on they way. They outscored Hamilton 31-14 in the third quarter to take the lead and into the fourth, they were up by double-digit points, however the Honey Badgers rallied in the fourth quarter and in Elam ending to get the win.

Hamilton (7-1) was led by Christian Vital who dropped 31 points off the bench while Zane Waterman had 13 and Caleb Agada dropped 12 including the Elam Ending winner on a floater. As a team, they shot 48 per cent from the field and 36 per cent from three in the victory to extend their lead on the CEBL standings.

The Growlers, meanwhile, were led by Terry Thomas and Brandon Sampson who both had 22 while Jahvon Blair had 16. Yet, they couldn't capitalize off the chances Hamilton gave them as they had just eight second chance points compared to the Honey Badgers' 24.

Hamilton will host Guelph on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET while Newfoundland won't play again until Sunday, June 26 when they travel to play the Fraser Valley Bandits at 6 p.m. ET.