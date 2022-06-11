Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history.

Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday.

Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont.

Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for Newfoundland, who were down by nine when the Elam Ending came into effect.

Hamilton move to 5-1 with dominant win

The Honey Badgers extended their win streak to four with an 107-86 victory over the Rattlers on Friday at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton's (5-1) offence was led by the game's top scorer Caleb Agada with 24 points and Jeremiah Tilmon's 22 points in just over 28 minutes of play.

Christian Vital added 18, which included a driving layup in Elam Ending that secured the victory.

WATCH | Honey Badgers earn 4th straight win:

Honey Badgers cruise to victory over Rattlers for 4th straight win Duration 0:46 Hamilton came away with a 107-86 result at home against Saskatchewan in Friday night CEBL action.

Scottie Lindsey led Saskatchewan's (2-3) offence with 23 points. Devonte Bandoo added 21 along with Tony Carr's 20-point effort.

Newfoundland will return home on Sunday with a matchup against the Honey Badgers at 2:30 p.m. ET. Niagara (4-2) will host the Rattlers on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

All games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.