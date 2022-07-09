Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University.

Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds.

Terry Thomas also had a strong performance for Newfoundland with 20 points and nine rebounds, while centre Nysier Brooks added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Growlers (2-11) lost their first 10 games of the season before picking up a win against the Rattlers on July 3. Then, on Saturday at home, they beat the same club, cutting it close with the lead flipping back and forth and winning by one point in the Elam Ending.

The Rattlers (7-7) began the game quickly on Saturday and appeared to be playing on the front foot, but that began slipping away after the first quarter. D'Andre Bernar led the first-quarter scoring for the visitors with six points, as Saskatchewan entered the second with a 25-18 lead.

By the end of the first half, Growlers' Sampson had found his form, as the home team trailed by only two points with the score 38-36 at the break.

The Growlers continued to build momentum in the second half, promptly reaching a 45-39 lead — their most extensive on the day to that point. With Sampson, Brooks and Junior Coudagan, Newfoundland took control of the game in the second half before eventually winning on Sampson's layup with the target score set at 92.

"Our season has been kind of difficult, but we've been trying to fight. It doesn't matter how the offence is going; we just try to play defence, and it's never too late; you never know how the season will go," Brooks said.

"When we play team basketball and share the ball inside and out, it gives our perimeter [a chance] to shoot a bit better, and it's better basketball. We have fun as a team, and we trust each other."

◼️ FINAL SCORE ◼️<br><br>ANOTHER big W at the FEILD HOUSE.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ROCKtheHOUSE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ROCKtheHOUSE</a> <a href="https://t.co/5AHUMubO6J">pic.twitter.com/5AHUMubO6J</a> —@Growlersbball

Tony Carr led the Rattlers with 30 points, while teammate Devante Bandoo showcased his consistency by dropping 19 points.

The offensive transition was a highlight for Newfoundland in the win. Led by Thomas, the Growlers moved the ball quickly and ensured that Saskatchewan couldn't control it often in high-scoring areas of the floor — a quality not many teams can reliably call upon.

With the win, the Growlers get much-needed confidence with their second home win. The team will next face the Niagara River Lions at home next Friday, while the Rattlers will host the Hamilton Honey Badgers on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET live on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

WATCH l Growlers take down Rattlers: