Edmonton rolls past Ottawa to remain undefeated with 3rd straight win
Wigginton, Duval help lift Hamilton over Guelph for 4th straight victory
Point guard Xavier Moon scored a game-high 25 points as the defending champion Edmonton Stingers remained undefeated with a 104-87 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Monday night in CEBL action.
The 26-year-old American point guard also led all players with nine assists while collecting four rebounds to help Edmonton (3-0) claim its third straight win.
Local Edmonton native Jordan Baker reeled in eight rebounds and was second on the team with 16 points, while American forward Brady Skeens had a strong performance with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Nick Ward led the BlackJacks (1-4) with 24 points and secured a game-high 13 rebounds as the team dropped its third straight game.
WATCH | Stingers take down BlackJacks to remain perfect:
Skeens played a large role for the Stingers in helping them sustain pressure throughout the opening half, and the team took a commanding 52-38 lead heading into halftime.
Ottawa pushed back in the third quarter to cut Edmonton's lead down to 78-66 entering the fourth, but the Stingers extended their lead to 94-73 entering Elam time, where the target score was set for 103.
Moon shined in the Elam Ending period and finished the job for the Stingers.
Dominique Archie and Toronto native Junior Cadougan contributed 13 and 10 points for the BlackJacks, respectively, while Archie also led the team in rebounds with six.
Honey Badgers defeat Nighthawks for 4th straight win
In earlier CEBL action, Halifax's Lindell Wigginton helped lead the Hamilton Honey Badgers to a 101-89 home win over the Guelph Nighthawks for the team's fourth straight victory. The two team's previously met last Saturday when Hamilton won 102-98.
Wigginton finished the game with a team-high 22 points, while Hamilton (4-1) also received major contributions from former G League champion Trevon Duval and Port Williams, N.S., native Keevan Veinot.
Duval scored 21 points, including the game-winning bucket in the Elam Ending, while Veinot had a coming out party with 19 points.
The Nighthawks (0-3) were led by American guard Cat Barber with 19 points and five assists, while Toronto's Justin Jackson and Scarborough, Ont., native Maurice Walker added 19 and 13 points, respectively.
WATCH | Duval scores to lift surging Honey Badgers over winless Nighthawks:
Hamilton gained an early lead and went up 28-25 entering the second quarter before Niagara battled back and turned the tables to claim a 47-45 lead heading into the second half.
But the Honey Badgers retook the lead, going up 81-77 with just over seven minutes to play.
Hamilton would take a 91-87 lead into the Elam Ending period, where Duval forced a turnover and scored on the layup to put his team past the target score of 100.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?