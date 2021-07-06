Edmonton rolls past Ottawa to remain undefeated with 3rd straight win

Point guard Xavier Moon scored a game-high 25 points as the defending champion Edmonton Stingers remained undefeated with a 104-87 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Monday night in CEBL action.

The 26-year-old American point guard also led all players with nine assists while collecting four rebounds to help Edmonton (3-0) claim its third straight win.

Local Edmonton native Jordan Baker reeled in eight rebounds and was second on the team with 16 points, while American forward Brady Skeens had a strong performance with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Nick Ward led the BlackJacks (1-4) with 24 points and secured a game-high 13 rebounds as the team dropped its third straight game.

Skeens played a large role for the Stingers in helping them sustain pressure throughout the opening half, and the team took a commanding 52-38 lead heading into halftime.

Ottawa pushed back in the third quarter to cut Edmonton's lead down to 78-66 entering the fourth, but the Stingers extended their lead to 94-73 entering Elam time, where the target score was set for 103.

Moon shined in the Elam Ending period and finished the job for the Stingers.

Dominique Archie and Toronto native Junior Cadougan contributed 13 and 10 points for the BlackJacks, respectively, while Archie also led the team in rebounds with six.

Honey Badgers defeat Nighthawks for 4th straight win

In earlier CEBL action, Halifax's Lindell Wigginton helped lead the Hamilton Honey Badgers to a 101-89 home win over the Guelph Nighthawks for the team's fourth straight victory. The two team's previously met last Saturday when Hamilton won 102-98.

Wigginton finished the game with a team-high 22 points, while Hamilton (4-1) also received major contributions from former G League champion Trevon Duval and Port Williams, N.S., native Keevan Veinot.

Duval scored 21 points, including the game-winning bucket in the Elam Ending, while Veinot had a coming out party with 19 points.

The Nighthawks (0-3) were led by American guard Cat Barber with 19 points and five assists, while Toronto's Justin Jackson and Scarborough, Ont., native Maurice Walker added 19 and 13 points, respectively.

Hamilton gained an early lead and went up 28-25 entering the second quarter before Niagara battled back and turned the tables to claim a 47-45 lead heading into the second half.

But the Honey Badgers retook the lead, going up 81-77 with just over seven minutes to play.

Hamilton would take a 91-87 lead into the Elam Ending period, where Duval forced a turnover and scored on the layup to put his team past the target score of 100.