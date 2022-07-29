Jalen Harris leads Shooting Stars past Bandits in crucial CEBL contest
Victory gives Scarborough tiebreaker on Fraser Valley with both sides on 11-8 records
Jalen Harris scored 31 points in over 29 minutes of play, which included the Elam Ending game winner to lead the Scarborough Shooting Stars past the Fraser Valley Bandits, 101-86, on Thursday.
The Guelph Nighthawks blew out the Saskatchewan Rattlers 104-82 on Wednesday to clinch the final CEBL playoff spot.
With the playoff teams set, the remaining games on the CEBL schedule will determine seeding.
"I'm happy to get the win for the fans — for the community, they've been supportive all year," Harris said after the victory, as Scarborough has now clinched a quarter-final home playoff game.
"Hopefully we can keep it going."
The Shooting Stars will conclude regular season play on the road against fellow expansion team the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Fraser Valley returns home Saturday against the two-time defending CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers at 10 p.m. ET
Both games will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
