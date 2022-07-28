Nighthawks clinch playoff berth after cruising to victory against Rattlers
Growlers win 3rd straight game against Alliance
The Guelph Nighthawks blew out the Saskatchewan Rattlers 104-82 on Wednesday night to clinch a CEBL playoff berth.
The Nighthawks were led by Maurice Calloo who had 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting while the entire starting lineup recorded double-digit points as Cat Barber, Ahmed Hill, Stefan Smith, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 18, 18, 14, and 11, respectively. Off the bench, Olu Ashaolu added 14 points.
Guelph will head to Newfoundland to play the Growlers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. NT. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, will travel to play the Montreal Alliance at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Both games can be seen live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the free CBC Sports app.
Growlers beat Alliance for 3rd straight time
The Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Montreal Alliance, 84-83, for the third time in a row in CEBL action on Wednesday night.
Newfoundland was down 83-79 and used key stops and offensive movements, through Shaquille Keith nailing a three-pointer and Montreal's Isiah Osbourne missing a free throw that could've won the Alliance the game. After another stop, Jermel Kennedy hit a layup to give the Growlers a comeback win.
Montreal (4-14) has fallen to a porous 0-9 on the road this season but was led by Hernst Laroche and Isiah Osbourne, who both had 21 points. Nathan Cayo also chipped in with 15 points for the expansion team.
BlackJacks extend win streak to 2
The Ottawa BlackJacks extended their win streak to two as they defeated the Edmonton Stingers 100-91 on Wednesday.
Edmonton (10-9) were out-rebounded - 47 to 38 - which played a role in the loss as the Stingers didn't get many second chance points. Edmonton was led by Aher Uguak who had 21 points off the bench while Trahson Burrell and Mathieu Kamba chipped in with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Ottawa will close out their regular season at home as they take on the Montreal Alliance on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton will head to Fraser Valley to play the Bandits on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT.
