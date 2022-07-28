Nighthawks clinch playoff berth after cruising to victory against Rattlers

The Guelph Nighthawks blew out the Saskatchewan Rattlers 104-82 on Wednesday night to clinch a CEBL playoff berth.

Guelph (9-10) snapped its two-game losing skid and did so with a bang as they started out hot and got out to a 27-10 lead after the first. The Nighthawks never looked back as they outscored Saskatchwan 77-72 in the final three quarters to get the win.

The Nighthawks were led by Maurice Calloo who had 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting while the entire starting lineup recorded double-digit points as Cat Barber, Ahmed Hill, Stefan Smith, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 18, 18, 14, and 11, respectively. Off the bench, Olu Ashaolu added 14 points.

Saskatchewan (10-9) had its three-game win streak end in disappointing fashion as the Rattlers shot just 30-of-69 from the field as a team and turned the ball over 13 times. Saskatchewan was led by Malik Benlevi, who had 21 points, while off the bench Michael Nuga chipped in with 19 points.

Guelph will head to Newfoundland to play the Growlers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. NT. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, will travel to play the Montreal Alliance at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Both games can be seen live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the free CBC Sports app.

Growlers beat Alliance for 3rd straight time

The Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Montreal Alliance, 84-83, for the third time in a row in CEBL action on Wednesday night.

The Growlers and Alliance are in ninth and 10th place, respectively, in the CEBL and while they are both on the outside looking in on the playoff picture, the action was intense. The game was tied at the half but Montreal was cruising in the second half and was well on its way to winning the contest but couldn't get one more basket.

Newfoundland was down 83-79 and used key stops and offensive movements, through Shaquille Keith nailing a three-pointer and Montreal's Isiah Osbourne missing a free throw that could've won the Alliance the game. After another stop, Jermel Kennedy hit a layup to give the Growlers a comeback win.

The Growlers (6-12) is now on a four-game win streak and were led by Keith, who had 21 points, while Blake Francis and Rowell Graham-Bell contributed 18 and 13, respectively, off the bench.

Montreal (4-14) has fallen to a porous 0-9 on the road this season but was led by Hernst Laroche and Isiah Osbourne, who both had 21 points. Nathan Cayo also chipped in with 15 points for the expansion team.

BlackJacks extend win streak to 2

The Ottawa BlackJacks extended their win streak to two as they defeated the Edmonton Stingers 100-91 on Wednesday.

Ottawa (7-12) led 54-46 at the half and didn't look back as they held off a Stingers rally. The BlackJacks were led by Deng Adel who scored a game-high 30 points on 14-22 shooting while Tyrrel Tate had 19 points, Jackson Rowe added 13 and Kadre Gray chipped in with 12.

Edmonton (10-9) were out-rebounded - 47 to 38 - which played a role in the loss as the Stingers didn't get many second chance points. Edmonton was led by Aher Uguak who had 21 points off the bench while Trahson Burrell and Mathieu Kamba chipped in with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Ottawa will close out their regular season at home as they take on the Montreal Alliance on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton will head to Fraser Valley to play the Bandits on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT.