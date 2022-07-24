BlackJacks beat top-seeded Honey Badgers to snap 4-game skid

The Ottawa BlackJacks took down the first place Hamilton Honey Badgers 104-95 on Sunday to put some distance on the Newfoundland Growlers and Montreal Alliance in the standings just over a week out from the end of the regular season.

The BlackJacks entered the game on a four-game skid with the Growlers and Alliance - set to play Sunday afternoon with identical 4-12 records - breathing down their necks, but with the win improve to 6-12 to give themselves some breathing room.

Despite being eighth in the standings, Ottawa will be guaranteed a spot in the August 12 semifinals by virtue of being the host city.

The Honey Badgers remain on top as the CEBL's first place team with a 13-5 record after dropping consecutive games for just the second time this season.

The BlackJacks shot a stellar 57 per cent in the first half, paced by forward Deng Adel with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists, carrying a 56-42 lead into the third quarter.

Ottawa carried their strong play throughout the rest of the game, with five players reaching double digits in points. Adel achieved his double-double, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds, icing the game with two free throws.

The Honey Badgers were led by guard Nikola Djogo, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

The BlackJacks will next travel to Edmonton to take on the Stingers on Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. MT, while the Honey Badgers will take on the Niagara River Lions at 7:00 P.M. ET on Friday in a battle between the CEBL's top two teams.

Both games will be streamed live on CBCsports.ca, the free CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.