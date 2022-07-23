Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL·New

Mike helps Shooting Stars clinch playoff spot, end River Lions' 5-game win streak

Canada's Isiaha Mike scored 20 points to help the Scarborough Shooting Stars deny the Niagara River Lions a sixth consecutive win by taking a 86-75 road victory on Friday to punch a post-season ticket in the franchise's inaugural season.

Alliance earn 94-71 home victory over fellow expansion team Growlers

Yuri Coghe · CBC Sports ·
Toronto-born Isiaha Mike had 20 points to lead the Scarborough Shooting Stars past the Niagara River Lions 86-75 on Friday to secure the expansion team a CEBL playoff berth (cebl.ca)

The Scarborough Shooting Stars' best wishes have come true on Friday as the expansion team clinched a Canadian Elite Basketball League playoff berth in its inaugural season.

Canada's Isiaha Mike scored 20 points to help Scarborough deny the Niagara River Lions a sixth consecutive win by taking a 86-75 road victory to punch a post-season ticket. 

The Shooting Stars entered the fourth frame with a nine-point advantage, managing to control the final frame to pick up the tenth victory in franchise history - a pivotal one in the playoff hunt.

Toronto-born Mike tallied Scarborough's final four points with a three-pointer and a free throw to bring the game to an end.

Kameron Chatman added 12 for the expansion Shooting Stars (10-7), who saw the Canadian trio of Kalif Young, Marcus Anderson and David Muenkat all chip in with 10 points each.

Antonio Davis Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Niagara (12-5). Canada's Elijah Mitrou-Long added 18.

The Shooting Stars have joined the Hamilton Honey Badgers (13-4), the River Lions (12-5), the Fraser Valley Bandits (10-7) and the Edmonton Stingers (9-8) in the list of teams with playoff berths secured.

The Ottawa Blackjacks (5-12), host of the 2022 CEBL Championship Weekend, receive a bye into the four-team tournament. The team with the best regular season campaign will join Ottawa along with the two victorious quarter-final sides.

Scarborough will play its final home court regular-season game on Thursday when they take on the Fraser Valley Bandits at 7.30 p.m. ET.

Niagara will hope to bounce back against the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Alliance down fellow expansion Growlers

In other Friday action, the Montreal Alliance defeated fellow expansion team Newfoundland Growlers 94-71 in the battle of the two lowest-ranked of the 10 CEBL sides this season.

Nathan Cayo had 18 points to lead Montreal (5-11). Blake Francis scored 20 and Nysier Brook grabbed 14 rebounds, the most for Newfoundland (3-13).

The Alliance will host the Saskatchewan Rattlers in its final home game this season on Friday at 7.30 p.m. ET, shortly after the Growlers play the Guelph Nighthawks at home at 6:00 p.m. ET.

All CEBL games are streamed live on CBCsports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

