Xavier Moon sets record for most points in CEBL game with 38 in Edmonton's win over Niagara

Xavier Moon set the record for most points in a CEBL game with 38 while leading the undefeated reigning champion Edmonton Stingers past the Niagara River Lions for a 82-75 win on Friday night.

Stingers point guard also sets CEBL record for most assists in single quarter with 21

Stingers point guard Xavier Moon (4) set the record for most points in a CEBL game while also establishing a new CEBL record for most points in a quarter during Edmonton's 82-75 win over the Niagara River Lions on Friday night. (Dale MacMillan/CEBL)

The 26-year-old American point guard also established a new CEBL record for most points in a single quarter with 21, and he was five-of-seven from the three-point arc.

Edmonton (2-0) came flying out of the gate with Moon scoring 21 in the opening quarter, but Niagara stormed back in the second to narrow the deficit down to just seven points heading into the third.

The River Lions (1-2) kept it close but ultimately couldn't overcome Moon's dominant performance, as he went on to seal the victory by making the Elam-winning bucket.

Stingers guard Mathieu Kamba of Calgary was second on the team with 14 points, while Jordan Baker scored nine points and led Edmonton in assists with five.

Niagara was led by their own Xavier, with Sneed finishing with a team-high 19 after dropping 16 in the first half. American forward Javin Delaurier was second on the team in points with 16.

Jaylen Babb-Harrison of Ajax, Ont., scored 14 for Niagara, including a pair of three-pointers. 

Moon was named the Most Valuable Player of last season's championship game win over the Fraser Valley Bandits. The two-time Player of the Year was second in the league in scoring last season while finishing first in assists.

Edmonton will next face the Ottawa BlackJacks (1-2) on Monday.

