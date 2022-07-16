Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CEBL

Khalil Ahmad inspires River Lions to 4th quarter rally in victory over Growlers

Khalil Ahmad scored 19 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Niagara River Lions erase a 16-point deficit in the final frame to defeat host Newfoundland Growlers 95-87 on Friday.

Yuri Coghe · CBC Sports ·
Khalil Ahmad, seen above, recorded 33 points, three assists and five rebounds to lead the visiting Niagara River Lions past the Newfoundland Growlers, 95-87, in CEBL action on Friday. (@CEBLeague/Twitter)

Antonio Davis Jr. had 19 points of his own for Niagara (11-4), which is now on a four-game win streak. His teammate Daniel Walden-Mullings posted a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.

"From the beginning we came off really slow, but we knew we just had to find ourselves defensively. We found it, and started getting buckets on offence," said Ahmad, who also recorded three assists and five rebounds, in a post-game interview.

Shaquille Keith and Blake Francis each posted 19 points to lead Newfoundland (2-12), which sits at the bottom of the 10-team standings.

After going winless in the first ten games in franchise history, the Growlers have now concluded a four-game homestand that saw them pick up two victories.

Niagara remains second in the standings, having already secured a playoff berth.

The Growlers will visit the Ottawa BlackJacks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Niagara will play the Scarborough Shooting Stars on the road on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

All CEBL games are streamed live on CBCsports.ca, the free CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH l CEBL: Niagara River Lions @ Newfoundland Growlers:

CEBL: Niagara River Lions @ Newfoundland Growlers

4 hours ago
Duration 2:12:11
Watch CEBL action as the Growlers host the River Lions in St. John’s.
