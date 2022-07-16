Khalil Ahmad inspires River Lions to 4th quarter rally in victory over Growlers
Shooting guard scores 19 of 33 points in final frame as Niagara erases 16-point deficit
Khalil Ahmad scored 19 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Niagara River Lions erase a 16-point deficit in the final frame and defeat host Newfoundland Growlers 95-87 on Friday.
Antonio Davis Jr. had 19 points of his own for Niagara (11-4), which is now on a four-game win streak. His teammate Daniel Walden-Mullings posted a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.
"From the beginning we came off really slow, but we knew we just had to find ourselves defensively. We found it, and started getting buckets on offence," said Ahmad, who also recorded three assists and five rebounds, in a post-game interview.
Shaquille Keith and Blake Francis each posted 19 points to lead Newfoundland (2-12), which sits at the bottom of the 10-team standings.
Niagara remains second in the standings, having already secured a playoff berth.
The Growlers will visit the Ottawa BlackJacks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Niagara will play the Scarborough Shooting Stars on the road on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
All CEBL games are streamed live on CBCsports.ca, the free CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
WATCH l CEBL: Niagara River Lions @ Newfoundland Growlers:
