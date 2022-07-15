Honey Badgers extend win streak to 6 with decisive win over Shooting Stars
Carr's free throws seal Rattlers win over BlackJacks
The Hamilton Honey Badgers got out to an early lead and cruised to an 84-70 win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Thursday.
The Honey Badgers were led by Koby Mcewen who dropped 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting, while Nikola Djogo added 14 as the only other player to record double-digit points. Every single player scored at least two points while Hamilton also recorded nine more off the bench through Jamal Reynolds.
Scarborough (8-7) outscored the Honey Badgers 35-23 in the fourth but it wasn't enough to close the gap. The Shooting Stars were led by David Muenkat and Jean-Victor Mukama who had 18 and 12 points, respectively, with both coming off the bench. Isiah Mike and Kameron Chatman both added 10 points while former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris was held scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting in just 9:19 of action.
Hamilton will host the Edmonton Stingers on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. Scarborough will also return to the court on Sunday, hosting the Niagara River Lions at 7 p.m. ET.
Rattlers edge out BlackJacks
Tony Carr nailed both free throws to score the final two points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers defeated the Ottawa BlackJacks 92-90 on Thursday.
Saskatchewan (8-8) were led by Scottie Lindsey, Devonte Bandoo and Carr as they recorded 26, 25, and 23 points, respectively, to hold off the BlackJacks. Those three were the only players to record double-digit points for the home team.
Ottawa (5-10) is now on a two-game losing streak as it had a chance to win the game in the Elam Ending, but Deng Adel missed a three-pointer when the teams were tied at 90.
In the game, the BlackJacks were led by Tyrell Green who had 22 off the bench, Zena Edosomwan had 17 and Kadre Gray dropped 16, while Adel dropped 13.
Saskatchewan will host the Guelph Nighthawks on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Ottawa, meanwhile, will head to Fraser Valley to play the Bandits on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.
