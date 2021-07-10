Stingers roll past Rattlers in another blowout affair
The Edmonton Stingers rolled past the Saskatchewan Rattlers 87-56 for a second-straight game to remain on top of the CEBL table on Saturday.
The Edmonton Stingers rolled past the Saskatchewan Rattlers 87-56 for a second-straight game to remain on top of the CEBL table on Saturday.After Edmonton trounced Saskatchewan by 41 points to record a lopsided 108-66 victory on Thursday, to two sides one again locked horns with similar results. The league leaders, however, surprisingly trailed 18-17 after the first quarter.
But the Stingers rode an explosive second – limiting the host Rattlers to just five points - to take a 46-23 lead into the half.
While the Rattlers continued to show fight, the damage had been done.
Marlon Johnson scored 21 points to lead the Stingers' offence, while Jordan Baker added 20 to help Edmonton notch its fifth straight victory and improve to 5-0 on the season. Johnson and Baker each collected a game-high 11 rebounds.
Mississauga, Ont., native Devonte Bandoo led Saskatchewan with 15 points.
The Rattlers (0-6) remain winless but will get another shot at Edmonton when the two teams battle again on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
