Rattlers hold off River Lions for 4th straight win under Lindsey's 25 points, Sow's winner

Scottie Lindsey scored 25 points and Ali Sow hit the game-winning shot as the Saskatchewan Rattlers held off the visiting Niagara River Lions 92-90 for the franchise's fourth straight win on Friday.

The River Lions were trailing by nine points when the Elam Ending target was set at 91, but surged late to tie the game at 90. Niagara's comeback bid then fell short as Rattlers' Sow scored a layup in the next play to bring the game to an end.

RATTLERS WIN 🚨 What an ending! <br><br>Ali Sow ends it with a lay up to give the <a href="https://twitter.com/SASK_Rattlers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SASK_Rattlers</a> a 92-90 win over the <a href="https://twitter.com/RiverLions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RiverLions</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/CEBLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CEBLeague</a> action <a href="https://t.co/3FMcqLB6xN">pic.twitter.com/3FMcqLB6xN</a> —@cbcsports

Devonte Bandoo added 21 points and led Saskatchewan (7-4) in assists with four. His teammate Jordy Tshimanga had game-high eleven assists.

Khalil Ahmad had 37 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Niagara (7-4) in the four stats.

The River Lions, who had a three-game winning streak snapped, will visit the Fraser Valley Bandits next on Sunday.

The Rattlers will take on the winless Newfoundland Growlers on the road that same day.

Shooting Stars snap Bandits' 5-game win streak

Also on Friday, Canada's Isiaha Mike posted 27 points, Jalen Harris added 24 of his own and the Scarborough Shooting Stars took a 93-86 win to snap the Fraser Valley Bandits' 5-game win streak.

Shane Gibson scored 27 for Fraser Valley (8-3), followed by James Karnik, who tallied 20.

Not your typical Elam ending but definitely one for the books<a href="https://twitter.com/FVBandits?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FVBandits</a> 🆚 <a href="https://twitter.com/sss_cebl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sss_cebl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsBall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsBall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FVBvsSSS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FVBvsSSS</a> <a href="https://t.co/SoV3knAv06">pic.twitter.com/SoV3knAv06</a> —@CEBLeague

Next up, the Shooting Stars (6-5) will host fellow expansion side Montreal Alliance on Sunday.

CEBL action returns on Saturday as the Hamilton Honey Badgers host the Ottawa BlackJacks.

All CEBL games are available to stream live via CBCsports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH l CEBL: Niagara River Lions @ Saskatchewan Rattlers:

CEBL: Niagara River Lions @ Saskatchewan Rattlers Duration 2:21:29 Watch CEBL action as the Rattlers host the River Lions in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

WATCH l CEBL: Scarborough Shooting Stars @ Fraser Valley Bandits: