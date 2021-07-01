Wigginton scores 33 points, Elam winning 3-pointer as Hamilton beats Ottawa

Lindell Wigginton scored 33 points, including the 3-pointer that brought the game to an end, to lead the Hamilton Honey Badgers (2-1) past the Ottawa Blackjacks (1-2) for a 99-92 victory in CEBL action on Thursday.

Honey Badgers' Trevon Duval and Jean-Victor Mukama added 18 and 17, respectively, with Cody John also reaching double digits from the bench with 12.

Johnny Berhanemeskel from the Blackjacks had 17 points, which led Ottawa.

The Honey Badgers saw what was once a double-digit lead get trimmed to only three points at the end of the third quarter.

But the Hamilton side managed to hold on for a second straight win following the 103-78 defeat over the Niagara River Lions in the CEBL opening round on Saturday.

Wigginton, who also led his team in assists with 5, scored the decisive basket in the Honey Badgers' previous game as well.

A layup by the Halifax native capped off a 73-71 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Monday, as they entered the Elam Ending tied at 64.

The Honey Badgers will next face the Guelph Nighthawks at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton on Saturday, while the Ottawa BlackJacks will play the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, B.C., on the same day.

Fraser Valley takes down Saskatchewan for 3rd straight win

In later action on Thursday, the Frasey Valley Bandits continued its perfect start to the season by rolling past the Saskatchewan Rattlers 86-66 for its third consecutive win.

The Bandits (3-0) were led by American Kenny Manigault, who scored 24 points while collecting seven rebounds and four assists to help hand Saskatchewan (0-3) its third straight loss.

Pickering, Ont., native Jamal Reynolds and Alex Campbell of Brampton, Ont., each scored 13 points for Fraser Valley. American forward Brandon Gilbeck also added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bandits.

Rattlers guard Devonte Bandoo of Mississauga, Ont., scored a game-high 25 points and added six rebounds for the Rattlers, while American Travis Daniels was second on the team with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Fraser Valley will next face the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday, while Saskatchewan will hope to get its first win when it goes up against the Niagara River Lions (1-1) on Sunday.

