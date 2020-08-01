Baker propels Stingers past River Lions for Summer Series win

Jordan Baker rolled off a pick before laying in the winning basket as part of a 19-point, 12-rebound performance, leading the Edmonton Stingers over the Niagara River Lions 87-86 on Friday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series.

Xavier Moon had a game-high 24 points while Travis Daniels added 15 for the Stingers (3-1), who have won three in a row after dropping their Series opener.

"In a tight game, you have to make every possession count. Everybody had to stay composed. We got stops down the stretch and made our free throws and some real tough buckets," said Moon.

Baker, who entered the game averaging 14 points and 11 rebounds at the tournament, went 8 for 12 from the field.

"The thing about Jordan, I don't ever really run any plays for him. He knows the open spots, and he's making shots now. He's doing it all for us right now," said Stingers coach Jermaine Small. "There's no question in my mind he's the MVP right now."

Trae Bell-Haynes led the River Lions (1-3) with 23 points. Daniel Mullings chipped in with 11.

The CEBL uses the Elam Ending scoring format, meaning every game produces a game-winning shot. At the first stoppage of play in the final four minutes, nine points is added to the leading team's score. The first team to hit that mark is the winner.

Niagara led 78-77 at the first stoppage, making it a race to 87.

Guelph earns win over Saskatchewan

Tre'darius Mccallum scored 18 points, helping the Guelph Nighthawks topple the Saskatchewan Rattlers 87-71 on Friday.

The win, Guelph's second in as many contests, places the team in a tie with the Edmonton Stingers for first in the CEBL Summer Series standings.

Olu Famutimi had 14 points off the bench while Jonathan Arledge added 13 for the Nighthawks (3-1), who shot 52 per cent from the field including 10-for-22 shooting from three-point range.

Kris Joseph led the Rattlers (1-2) with 18 points. Kevin Bracy-Davis added 15 points while Kemy Osse popped in 11.

