CEBL·New

Rapper J. Cole, Scarborough Shooting Stars drop CEBL debut to Guelph Nighthawks

The expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars and rapper J. Cole left as losers Thursday night in their Canadian Elite Basketball League debut as the Guelph Nighthawks won 89-80 in their season opener.

37-year-old guard finishes with 3 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound in 14 minutes

The Canadian Press ·
Scarborough Shooting Stars guard Jermaine Cole (15) sets up for a shot during an 89-80 loss to the Guelph Nighthawks on Thursday. Cole and the Shooting Stars were making their CEBL debut. (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press)

The Guelph Nighthawks won 89-80 in their season opener with Ahmed Hill, an undrafted free agent who played four pre-season games for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019-20 season, showing a hot hand in the final quarter.

Cat Barber led Guelph with 20 points while Hill and A.J. Lawson had 18 apiece.

Jalen Harris and Kam Chatman had 21 points each for Scarborough.

WATCH | J. Cole scores in CEBL debut:

Rapper J. Cole makes CEBL debut as Scarborough Shooting Stars play inaugural game

1 hour ago
Duration 1:05
American rapper J. Cole, born Jermaine Cole, records 3 points, 1 rebound and an assist in his debut with the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

The 37-year-old Cole finished with three points on 1-of-4 shooting, all from distance, with one rebound, one assist and one foul in 14 minutes 49 seconds of action. Scarborough was outscored by nine points while he was on the floor.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, started on the Scarborough bench at the Sleeman Centre with Harris a former Toronto Raptor draft choice, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who saw action in five Memphis Grizzlies games in 2017-18, in the backcourt.

WATCH | Nighthawks defeat Shooting Stars:

Shooting Stars fall in CEBL debut to host Nighthawks

52 minutes ago
Duration 0:56
Cat Barber with the Elam Ending as he lifts Guelph to a 89-80 victory over Scarborough.
