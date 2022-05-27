Rapper J. Cole, Scarborough Shooting Stars drop CEBL debut to Guelph Nighthawks

The expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars and rapper J. Cole left as losers Thursday night in their Canadian Elite Basketball League debut.

The Guelph Nighthawks won 89-80 in their season opener with Ahmed Hill, an undrafted free agent who played four pre-season games for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019-20 season, showing a hot hand in the final quarter.

Cat Barber led Guelph with 20 points while Hill and A.J. Lawson had 18 apiece.

Jalen Harris and Kam Chatman had 21 points each for Scarborough.

Rapper J. Cole makes CEBL debut as Scarborough Shooting Stars play inaugural game Duration 1:05

The 37-year-old Cole finished with three points on 1-of-4 shooting, all from distance, with one rebound, one assist and one foul in 14 minutes 49 seconds of action. Scarborough was outscored by nine points while he was on the floor.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, started on the Scarborough bench at the Sleeman Centre with Harris a former Toronto Raptor draft choice, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who saw action in five Memphis Grizzlies games in 2017-18, in the backcourt.

